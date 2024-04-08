The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: so who did Steffy kill?

In the April 5 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful we learned that Sheila Carter isn’t dead after all, but if that’s the case…who did Steffy kill?

For anyone hoping that the villainous Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) was still alive on The Bold and the Beautiful, it’s time to count your lucky stars — or lucky toes, as it were — because she would seem to be alive and well somewhere.

However, this leaves us with two very important questions: if Sheila is alive, who did Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) kill, and who was being cremated?

The body that Deacon (Sean Kanan) sent into the crematory certainly looked like Sheila, but with all ten toes intact, it would suggest that whoever it is, it isn’t Sheila. And Deacon would know, considering how close they’d been and how she even talked about cutting off one of her toes with him.

So…who is it? Did Sheila have a secret twin, or did she hire someone to be her body double and have plastic surgery to look just like her?

We know that Sheila had been spending her days off away from Il Giardino and Deacon didn’t know where she was going. This would suggest that she was putting a plan into motion very early on, though why she’d go through all the trouble of faking her own death with some random person is a whole other can of worms.

The police never did reveal what was in Sheila’s pocket when she attacked Steffy. And clearly, no one did a DNA test to ensure that the body they had belonged to the right person. (You’d think this would be a given in her case, especially since she had already faked her own death before!) And if Sheila is still alive and someone else took her place, does that mean Sheila could be charged with their murder since she set the whole thing up?

So many questions, and so few answers. Unfortunately, it looks like it will be a while before we get answers because no one noticed the body’s ten toes except for Deacon, and now that the body is gone he’s going to have an uphill battle trying to convince people that she’s alive.