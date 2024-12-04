The Bold And The Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Hope clash, while Electra has a big decision to make

Recently on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) confrontation with Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) led him to cut Carter out of his life for good after the former COO turned down Ridge’s offer. But Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confrontation with Hope (Annika Noelle) isn’t going to be as drama-free in comparison.

On Thursday, December 5 Steffy is going on the attack and Hope is directly in the firing line. This is going to be one explosive episode that could change Hope’s future. It also could affect Steffy’s future at Forrester after Ridge finds out about it.

Carter assured Hope that he wasn’t going to take the out that Ridge offered. Ridge offered Carter a clean slate if he would agree to never see Hope again, but Carter refused. Carter’s relationship with Hope means more to him than his friendship with Ridge or his career at Forrester.

That may give Hope false confidence that she can survive the coup attempt unscathed. Ridge may be reluctant to attack her because she is Brooke’s daughter, but Steffy isn’t holding back. She’s not going to let Hope get off lightly after Hope’s attempt to take over Forrester.

While the Forresters are fighting to keep their company Will (Crew Morrow) is getting a weird vibe from Remy (Christian Weissmann), as he should. Will is nervous and on edge even though Electra (Laneya Grace) seems genuinely happy to see Remy.

Ashleigh Brewer and Laneya Grace, The Bold and the Beautiful (Image credit: CBS)

Will can see that Remy is acting shady, even if Electra can’t. Electra has no idea that Remy is a stalker who has been building a creepy shrine to her. She is having fun going down memory lane with him and talking about happy times from the past. But the more time that Remy and Electra spend together the bigger the chance is that Electra’s past will be revealed to Will, because they spend a lot of time talking about the good old days.

As Electra and Remy reminisce, Will is going to start piecing together Electra’s past, or at least getting an idea that something bad happened that pushed her to leave her hometown and family behind. Will Electra tell him what really happened to her and what made her move to Los Angeles? Or will Remy use that information against her and threaten to tell Will if she doesn’t do what Remy wants? Will can already sense that something is off about Remy, but will he figure out what Remy really wants from Electra before it’s too late?

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

One thing is for sure- Thursday’s The Bold And The Beautiful is going to give fans a lot to talk about.