The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy ignites a war?

With the discovery that Bill Spencer is harboring a double murderer at his prestigious abode on The Bold and the Beautiful, we think a battle royale between the Forresters and the Spencers is brewing.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) vowed to put Luna (Lisa Yamada) behind bars in the March 10 episode , making it crystal clear that she would have no relationship with Finn (Tanner Novlan). She also told Bill (Don Diamont) that he made a huge mistake when he took Luna out of prison and kept her under house arrest at his mansion.

One of the key points Steffy made to Bill is that if Luna had been successful with her plan, she would have killed the mother of his granddaughter. That had to give Bill pause, right? Surely he can see her perspective here.

Now Steffy is on the warpath, and we think she’s going to recruit her father and grandfather to fight with her. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Eric (John McCook) have no love for Bill and won’t have any problem raising hell to ensure that Luna goes back to jail where she belongs.

Bill isn’t going to walk away from this battle. He’s risked too much by getting Luna out of prison and he’s not going to let her go back without a fight. He believes that she can be redeemed and he believes she has the right to serve her sentence without fearing for her life.

Knowing that Steffy won’t rest until Luna is back in prison puts Bill in a very tough situation. At this point, his carefully kept secret has been laid bare and that means his sons are about to find out, too. Liam (Scott Clifton) will be particularly upset given that his father’s move put Kelly — and Kelly’s mom — at risk. We don’t see Liam siding with his father on this one, and it's highly unlikely that Will (Crew Morrow) will side with Bill, either.

In fact, speaking of sides, it could very well be that Liam joins Team Steffy while Finn stays on Team Bill, because as Luna’s father, Bill’s house arrest plan gives him a chance to know his daughter better, even if it drives a wedge in his marriage. As for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), she’ll be persona non grata at Bill’s house, but since she has Remy (Christian Weissman) as her personal operative these days, all of a sudden she’s a wildcard.

We don’t know how this whole situation will shake out, but there’s no question that it’s going to be a very bumpy ride for everyone involved because the stakes are so high. Needless to say, no one will come away from this situation unscathed.