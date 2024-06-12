The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy's ultimatums push Finn away?
Is Steffy pushing Finn away with all of her ultimatums?
With every ultimatum Steffy gives Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, is she pushing him away from her?
Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has a tendency to make things her way, or no way. It’s not that she’s a bad person; she’s been through a lot and she is at a point in her life where she wants things to be a certain way. When it comes to her husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan), she tends to forget about discussions and moves directly to issuing ultimatums about how things should be and it really doesn’t seem conducive to a healthy marriage.
For all the worrying Steffy has been doing recently about Finn’s birth mother and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) influence on Finn, it seems like her concern comes from a good place. She doesn’t want her family to be torn apart. However, her method for dealing with it could be driving him away.
So far she’s told him that he has to stay away from his birth mother, and now he has to stay away from Hope. There’s no room for discussion, either. He doesn’t have a choice. In the case of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Finn opted to follow Steffy’s wishes because he puts his family first. But now he seems baffled by his wife’s sudden concern with his friendship with Hope.
What’s interesting here is that Steffy has been pushing her ultimatums on other people, with varying degrees of success. When Deacon (Sean Kanan) was convinced that Sheila was alive, Steffy told him to stay away from her husband. If she’d stopped and listened, she might have realized Sheila was indeed alive. She tried telling her father that Hope for the Future needed to be cancelled, but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) didn’t want to make hasty decisions.
Interestingly, several people have told Finn that he’s being pushed around by his wife. Of course, those people include Hope, Sheila and Deacon, but they have a point. Steffy isn’t asking her husband for these things, she’s telling him. She isn’t having a healthy conversation, rather she’s controlling him in a way that’s removing his ability to choose. (Deacon went as far as to say he hoped Finn was the kind of man who made his own decisions, which hit pretty hard.)
If Steffy isn’t careful, she’s going to push Finn away from her by continuing to tell him what to do instead of having conversations with him about her concerns. The "Steffy’s way or the highway" method is going to wear itself out very quickly.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.
Sarabeth joined the What to Watch team in May 2022. An avid TV and movie fan, her perennial favorites are The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, true crime documentaries on Netflix and anything from Passionflix. You’ve Got Mail, Ocean's Eleven and Signs are movies that she can watch all day long. She's also a huge baseball fan, and hockey is a new favorite.
When she's not working, Sarabeth hosts the My Nights Are Booked Podcast and a blog dedicated to books and interviews with authors and actors. She also published her first novel, Once Upon an Interview, in 2022.