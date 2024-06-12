The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy's ultimatums push Finn away?

With every ultimatum Steffy gives Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, is she pushing him away from her?

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) has a tendency to make things her way, or no way. It’s not that she’s a bad person; she’s been through a lot and she is at a point in her life where she wants things to be a certain way. When it comes to her husband, Finn (Tanner Novlan), she tends to forget about discussions and moves directly to issuing ultimatums about how things should be and it really doesn’t seem conducive to a healthy marriage.

For all the worrying Steffy has been doing recently about Finn’s birth mother and Hope’s (Annika Noelle) influence on Finn, it seems like her concern comes from a good place. She doesn’t want her family to be torn apart. However, her method for dealing with it could be driving him away.

So far she’s told him that he has to stay away from his birth mother, and now he has to stay away from Hope. There’s no room for discussion, either. He doesn’t have a choice. In the case of Sheila (Kimberlin Brown), Finn opted to follow Steffy’s wishes because he puts his family first. But now he seems baffled by his wife’s sudden concern with his friendship with Hope.

What’s interesting here is that Steffy has been pushing her ultimatums on other people, with varying degrees of success. When Deacon (Sean Kanan) was convinced that Sheila was alive, Steffy told him to stay away from her husband. If she’d stopped and listened, she might have realized Sheila was indeed alive. She tried telling her father that Hope for the Future needed to be cancelled, but Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) didn’t want to make hasty decisions.

Interestingly, several people have told Finn that he’s being pushed around by his wife. Of course, those people include Hope, Sheila and Deacon, but they have a point. Steffy isn’t asking her husband for these things, she’s telling him. She isn’t having a healthy conversation, rather she’s controlling him in a way that’s removing his ability to choose. (Deacon went as far as to say he hoped Finn was the kind of man who made his own decisions, which hit pretty hard.)

If Steffy isn’t careful, she’s going to push Finn away from her by continuing to tell him what to do instead of having conversations with him about her concerns. The "Steffy’s way or the highway" method is going to wear itself out very quickly.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors