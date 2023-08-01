The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy's worst NIGHTMARE comes to life

An idyllic beach day almost turns tragic on The Bold and the Beautiful, but what happens when a villain swoops in to save the day?

Liam (Scott Clifton) is having a hard time accepting that Kelly is off at the beach with Finn (Tanner Novlan), but Steffy insists that she’s safe with him. If the hug hadn’t happened he’d believe her, but now everything has changed. Is anyone safe on his watch?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) puts the final touches on a dress — while it’s on a model — while Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) looks on with a smile. The design looks amazing and after the model leaves they celebrate with a kiss. Brooke wishes they could be back in Rome, where it was so romantic — even for Hope and Thomas. She asks if he’s still happy that he looked through the keyhole to see his destiny, and after a flashback he says yes. He feels like he wasted so much time because his destiny was right in front of him. Now he wants Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) locked up so his family is safe. Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) arrives and tells Ridge and Brooke that the talking points have been prepared, and they’re going to work on the next steps.

Liam wants to be clear that he’s not trying to get in the middle of Steffy’s marriage, but he is going to be as vigilant as possible when it comes to the people he loves.

At the beach, Sheila runs toward the water and a struggling Kelly as Finn continues to talk on the phone.

Ridge wonders if they can get Steffy and Finn to testify against Sheila, but even then there’s no guarantee. He’s worried that she’ll find a way to get back into the building, and their lives.

Liam’s pacing, wondering how long they’ll be at the beach. Steffy knows he’s eager to get to the father-daughter event and promises that Finn knows how important it is. Steffy also knows he loves to protect “his girls” and he agrees about the strength of the father-daughter bond. He loves that Kelly looks like his mother, but she gets her personality from Steffy and he loves that. Steffy tells him he’s an incredible father, and Liam says that’s why he’s so concerned about Finn and Sheila.

(Image credit: CBS)

Finn gets off the phone in time to see Sheila pull a struggling Kelly from the water. He carries her to the sand and checks her over while Sheila looks on. When he looks at Sheila, they have a moment. She might be a villain, but she just saved Kelly’s life.

Carter tells Ridge that they’re doing the best they can with the options available. Brooke knows Sheila wants to be loved because that’s what she says, but Ridge won’t allow her to harm his daughter, Finn or granddaughter.

Now that they’re late, Liam is frustrated about Finn being with Kelly. The stakes are too high and they have to act.

Finn holds Kelly and apologizes over and over again. “It’s ok,” Kelly says. “She saved me.” Finn agrees that Sheila saved her. He thanks her for what she did, and it makes Sheila emotional.

Brooke and Ridge share another embrace and talk about how they both wish they’d never spent time apart. His hands are shaking after talking about Sheila, but now he feels like he can take on anything with her at his side. He wants to get married again, leaving Brooke stunned. She’d love it. “I know you’re worried about Sheila. But we’re stronger together,” she says.

Steffy is stressed out with Liam saying the same thing over and over again. She can’t listen to it anymore and she tells him she doesn’t want to believe it. She can’t believe he’d ever put their family at risk. “No matter what, there’s nothing Sheila could do to convince me to let her back in our lives.”

Finn asks Sheila what she’s doing there, and she says she’s missed him so much. Finn knows that if not for her, Kelly wouldn’t be there. It’s hitting him very hard.

(Image credit: CBS)

So now it’s happened. While Steffy is standing up for her husband and reassuring Liam that Finn is a good man and a good stepfather to their daughter, Finn has a serious lapse in judgment and if not for Sheila it could have ended in tragedy. In the span of a few precious moments, everything Steffy holds dear has fallen apart and Liam’s words are ringing truer than ever.

Now we’re at a turning point. Steffy hasn’t had a chance to confront Finn about the hug, and now she’ll have to contend with the hug, her daughter almost drowning due to Finn’s negligence and the fact that it was Sheila who saved her daughter’s life. It might be her last straw.

Then there’s Sheila. Despite being branded a monster, the fact remains that she saved Kelly’s life. (Even though she was stalking Finn, but we’ll set that aside) She didn’t orchestrate any of this. She raced in and saved Kelly without thinking about the consequences, and that’s bound to be worth something…isn’t it?