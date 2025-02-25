The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Taylor offers to help Finn, drawing Ridge's anger?

As a psychiatrist, Taylor’s life’s work is to help people. Though we know her whole world revolves around her children, we think Taylor will offer to help Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful, leading to some frustration from Ridge.

Taylor (Rebecca Budig) was instrumental in helping Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood recover after her harrowing ordeal with Luna. Having her mother there after she was rescued meant the world to Steffy, and now Steffy will need her mother’s support again as she faces this bombshell news.

Knowing that Steffy loves Finn, and knowing that Finn is completely devastated by the news, we think Taylor will step in to offer her expertise as Finn attempts to move forward after having his whole world blow up in front of his eyes.

What Taylor won’t be prepared for, however, is that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) won’t be in a charitable mood about this. He already watched Steffy cope as Finn sought to have a relationship with Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and it almost destroyed Steffy in the process — not to mention it put Steffy in danger as Sheila’s body double, Sugar, tried to kill her. Ridge sided with Liam (Scott Clifton), who believed that Finn was putting Steffy in danger because of his involvement with Sheila. Ridge even expressed, perhaps not directly, that Steffy would be safer with Liam than she is with Finn.

Ridge’s anger won’t be easy for Taylor to deal with. They’ve been enjoying their time together and they’re both very happy, but Ridge will likely encourage Steffy to walk away while Taylor will push for them to find a way forward together. Taylor can help Finn work through what happened with Poppy, and he can help the couple work through how this revelation will impact their future.

Taylor will want to do everything she can to help Steffy and Finn cope with this situation, but it could put her in a difficult situation with Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.