The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of August 7 to August 11

We've reached the blame game portion of The Bold and the Beautiful, at least when it comes to Hug-Gate. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 7 to August 11.

Now that Liam's (Scott Clifton) marriage is over, he's focusing his attention on Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Now that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is free, Steffy and her kids are in danger. But Sheila isn't the only threat; after the judge freed her, she shared an embrace with son Finn (Tanner Novlan) outside the courtroom and Liam was there to see it. Since then, Liam has been borderline obsessed with making sure Steffy is safe, even if that means being safe from her husband.

After Sheila saves Kelly from drowning at the beach, Finn sees his mother in a new light. Of course, Steffy doesn't see things that way at all and the only way she can protect her kids is to take Kelly and Hayes away from Finn until things are safe. This is devastating for Finn, of course, so he focuses his frustration and anger at Liam, who has been inserting his influence into Finn and Steffy's marriage for far too long.

Now we're at the point where things are at a fever pitch. Finn and Liam, once friends, will likely never come back from this and this week we'll see where their anger leads them.

Meanwhile, poor Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) has been learning all kinds of things about his kids. After Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) revelation that she found Hope (Annika Noelle) in bed with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), now he's about to learn more about the moments after Sheila was freed, and that's not going to go over well.

Check out The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 7 to August 11 below:

Monday, August 7: "Liam reminds Finn that there are consequences for his actions."

Tuesday, August 8: "Finn places the blame on Liam. Ridge learns the truth about what happened at Sheila's hearing."

Wednesday, August 9: "Finn issues a warning to Liam. Ridge's anger reaches a boiling point."

Thursday, August 10: "Brooke and Hope have different visions of the future. Finn takes accountability for his actions."

Friday, August 11: "Finn makes his priorities clear. Hope admits to R.J. the reason her marriage fell apart."