The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of December 18-22

Eric's life hangs in the balance while the Forresters start to unravel on The Bold and the Beautiful. Here's what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 18 to December 22.

Last week ended with Eric (John McCook) seeing his beloved wife Stephanie while he lost blood on the operating table. Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Bridget (Ashley Jones) managed to bring him back physically, but will he be the same?

Luna (Lisa Yamada) gave RJ (Joshua Hoffman) a gift that put tears in his eyes. They both expressed their love for each other after RJ told her how much it has meant having her there through this whole experience.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) is still second guessing his decision to put Eric through the experimental surgery. He's come under fire for not fighting for his father's life, but in his mind he's doing what his father asked of him.

The upcoming week will see more tension in the family while Eric fights for his life. it's quite possible that more Forresters will start to arrive now that news of Eric's condition is spreading, and that will only lead to more drama.

Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 18 to December 22, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, December 18

"R.J. and Zende argue over their grandfather and the company. Ridge second-guesses himself about the harrowing decision he made for Eric."

Tuesday, December 19

"Zende is incredulous when R.J. receives a position Zende wants. Brooke reflects on her unique connection with Eric."

Wednesday, December 20

"Finn admits his greatest fear to Bridget. Zende makes a startling realization and shares it with Luna."

Thursday, December 21

"Steffy worries that she made the wrong decision. Finn and Bridget present an option that puts Ridge in an untenable position."

Friday, December 22

"As Eric lies unconscious and unable to breathe on his own, Steffy, Ridge, Brooke, Finn, and Bridget discuss his wishes and lovingly recall lovely memories with their family patriarch."