The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of December 4-8

When Eric's health takes a turn, the Forresters descend upon Los Angeles in The Bold and the Beautiful. Not surprisingly, though, nothing is as it seems. Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 4 to December 8.

Obviously the biggest story coming out of last week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful was Eric's (John McCook) collapse at the end of Friday's episode. The Forrester patriarch had been pushing himself all week, coming up with designs for his new couture line while planning for a grand gala to celebrate life, love and family. All of the pushing took a toll, though, when his tremors got worse and he started coughing more violently before falling to the ground.

Looking ahead to this week, it's time for the Forresters to gather in Los Angeles ahead of Eric's gala. It looks like Eric isn't publicizing his illness, so his family will be forced to cope with a big party knowing that Eric's health is failing and his time is very limited...unless there's some kind of miraculous intervention....

Take a look at The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of December 4 to December 8, courtesy of Soaps She Knows:

Monday, December 4

"Donna panics when Eric suffers a medical emergency. Zende confronts RJ about his new place at Forrester."

Tuesday, December 5

"Brooke, Katie and Donna worry about Eric’s determination to continue the party as planned. Thorne returns to Los Angeles at the invitation of his father, Eric.""

Wednesday, December 6

"Only now do Thorne and Bridget learn the truth about Eric’s medical condition. Hiding his illness, Eric kicks off his soiree, making a toast to his family."

Thursday, December 7

"Eric shares a special moment with each of his family members and guests. Li becomes suspicious of why Finn is researching when he should be with Steffy at the Forrester Mansion."

Friday, December 8

"Donna intervenes when she overhears the truth about who really won the fashion showdown. Eric makes a final speech."