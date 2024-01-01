The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 1-5

Things are about to get wild on The Bold and the Beautiful in the New Year. Between Thomas' surprise proposal and Xander's return, it's going to be a bumpy road for the Forresters. Let's take a look at what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 1 to January 5.

In the final week of 2023, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) left Hope (Annika Noelle) speechless when he dropped to one knee and popped the question. The man must have been planning this for a while because he had the ring ready to go in his pocket.

On the other hand, Finn (Tanner Novlan) met with a new patient, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley), who has a very surprising connection to the Forrester family, and to Thomas, specifically. Finn is already concerned about Hope's relationship with Thomas, which is a source of frustration for Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), who is protective of her brother. Will Xander's presence cause problems for Finn and Steffy?

First things first, though. What will Hope say to Thomas? She's never actually told him she loves him, despite all of the times he's said those three little words to him. Steffy confronted Hope last week, demanding that she make her intentions clear, while Ridge pressed her for clarity with her relationship. They're all concerned that Hope is toying with Thomas and her rejection could lead him to regress into his old ways.... And Xander's presence won't make any of that better.

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 1 to January 5, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 1

No episode will air due to CBS football games

Tuesday, January 2

"Hope is caught off guard when Thomas proposes. Xander recounts a story about Thomas to Finn."

Wednesday, January 3

"Thomas is surprised by Hope’s response to his proposal. Steffy gets defensive about Thomas to Finn."

Thursday, January 4

"Bill goes on a date with Poppy. Conflicted by Xander and Steffy’s dueling stories, Finn fears Hope may be in danger."

Friday, January 5

"Separately, Hope and Thomas learn of Xander Avant’s damning accusations."