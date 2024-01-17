The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of January 15-19

Secrets are coming to light and tension is at an all-time high on The Bold and the Beautiful. Let's take a look at what's coming up this week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 15-19.

It's finally time for Eric (John McCook) to come home from the hospital, and everyone is getting ready to have the Forrester patriarch back home. Of course, there's still plenty of drama to go around as things continue to be tense for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 15-19 below, courtesy of Soaps She Knows:

Monday, January 15

"Thomas’ story about Emma rattles Hope. Steffy attempts to convince Finn to believe Thomas, not Xander."

Tuesday, January 16

"Brooke urges Hope to dump Thomas. Luna and RJ decide to take the next step in their relationship."

Wednesday, January 17

"The Forrester family celebrates Eric’s impending release from the hospital. "

Thursday, January 18

"Poppy enchants and delights Bill during their second date at Il Giardino. Deacon and Sheila try to wrap their heads around Bill and Poppy."

Friday, January 19

"Eric and Ridge share an emotional father-and-son moment. R.J. takes Luna to his newly rented beach house as Bill romances Poppy at the same spot."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 8-12, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, January 8

"Zende and R.J.’s argument about R.J.’s job at Forrester Creations escalates. Luna receives an anonymous invitation to a romantic dinner. Thomas attempts to sway Steffy to believe that he and Hope are good for each other."

Tuesday, January 9

"Xander remains steadfast to Finn that Thomas is a murderer. Luna is surprised to find Zende, not R.J. when she arrives for her romantic date."

Wednesday, January 10

"R.J. flips when Luna reveals Zende’s ploy to get alone time with her. Steffy is stunned that Xander is not easing on his accusations against Thomas."

Thursday, January 11

"Finn pressures Steffy to point blank ask Thomas about Emma’s death. Liam is shocked to learn of Thomas’s proposal to Hope."

Friday, January 12

"Thomas has a heart-to-heart with Steffy about what happened the night Emma died."