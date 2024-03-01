The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of March 4-8

Sheila's death rocked the Forrester Creations family, but the aftermath is proving to be more challenging than anyone could have imagined. Here's what's happening in The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 4.

You can find The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 4 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, March 4

"Deacon confronts Steffy, making serious allegations. Finn tells Steffy he needs time to process the enormity of their situation."

Tuesday, March 5

"A heartbroken Deacon breaks down over Sheila’s body. Li and Finn argue voraciously about Sheila’s death. Steffy confides in Liam that she is concerned that her marriage may not withstand this latest tragedy."

Wednesday, March 6

"Liam threatens Finn that he will step up for Steffy if Finn won’t. Hope consoles Deacon and helps him grieve."

Thursday, March 7

"Finn and Steffy come together for the first time since Sheila’s death."

Friday, March 8

"Poppy and Zende interfere in Luna’s decision to come clean to R.J. Memories of Sheila haunt Finn."

And if you need a refresher on what happened last week, here is a summary The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of February 26 below, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, February 26: "Finn confesses his true feelings about Steffy and Sheila’s altercation to Hope. Steffy can’t shake her overwhelming, ominous feeling about Sheila."

Tuesday, February 27: "Deacon and Liam argue about Sheila’s unpredictable behavior. Steffy and Finn encounter an unexpected challenge."

Wednesday, February 28: "Carter delivers unanticipated information to Ridge and Thomas. Finn reels at Steffy’s news."

Thursday, February 29: "Hope informs Brooke of Steffy and Sheila’s fight. Ridge and Thomas stand in support of Steffy, while Finn supports Sheila."

Friday, March 1: "Ridge makes a request to Deputy Chief Baker. Hope comforts a distraught Finn at Sheila’s apartment."

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus. Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.