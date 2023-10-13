The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 16 to October 20

What's going to happen now that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Deacon's (Sean Kanan) relationship is out in the open on The Bold and the Beautiful? Let's take a look at what's coming up with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 16 to October 20.

Well, the proverbial cat is out of the bag. Pretty soon everyone in Los Angeles will know about Sheila and Deacon being together, and no matter what anyone says, they're in love and that's not changing anytime soon.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Hope (Annika Noelle) have made their feelings about the situation known, as have Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye). But will that make any difference? It looks like Li (Naomi Matsuda) is going to make her opinion known about the situation after telling her niece, Luna (Lisa Yamada) that she has to leave Forrester Creations last week. (Personally, we can't wait to see a showdown between Li and Sheila!)

Elsewhere, there's a lot happening with Eric (John McCook) this week, too, as Donna (Jennifer Gareis) learns more about what's really happening with his health.

Needless to say, there's a lot going on around Forrester Creations this week and we can't wait to find out what's happening!

Here are The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 16 to October 20, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 16

"Ridge and Brooke disbelieve Deacon's promise. Luna stands up for herself during a heated confrontation with Li."

Tuesday, October 17

"Finn presses Li for information regarding Luna. Donna is heartbroken upon learning the severity of Eric's condition."

Wednesday, October 18

"Determined to make this collection his best, Eric refuses to heed his doctor's orders. Li cracks under Finn's pressure and reveals a family secret. Brooke worries about a rift between Ridge and Eric. "

Thursday, October 19

"Hope gives Deacon an ultimatum during a difficult conversation about Sheila."

Friday, October 20

"Thomas assures Hope of his unwavering love. Hoping that her nemesis will lash out, Li taunts Sheila at Il Giardino."