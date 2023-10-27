The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: week of October 30 to November 3

It seems like we've been waiting forever for the big fashion showdown on The Bold and the Beautiful. Now that it's here, though, we know that with an event this big there's bound to be lots of drama coming with it. Get a look at what's coming with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 30 to November 3.

Last week we learned that Eric (John McCook) isn't just sick, he's dying. With months to live, the Forrester patriarch is more determined to win the fashion showdown than ever before. He's also forbidding Donna (Jennifer Gareis), Katie (Heather Tom) and RJ (Joshua Hoffman) from saying anything about his condition to anyone, especially Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

And while we're thrilled to see the members of The Young and the Restless and The Price Is Right joining the show for the event, we have to note that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is coming back on Thursday. Last week we heard that she was away in the Alps when Liam (Scott Clifton) left her a message, but now she's in LA. Not only will she reunite with Finn, but she'll have a chance to share her thoughts about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and her relationships with Deacon. (Sean Kanan).

Let's break down everything that's happening next week with The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of October 30 to November 3, courtesy of Soap Opera News:

Monday, October 30

"Eric and Ridge watch as the models walk through the crowd, showcasing their hard work and exquisite designs."

Tuesday, October 31

"RJ breaks down and reveals a shocking truth to Brooke. Carter reveals that he knows which designer won the fashion challenge."

Wednesday, November 1

"Ridge receives life-changing news. Eric and Donna demand to know the results of the competition."

Thursday, November 2

"Father and son share an emotional moment when the fashion challenge winner is revealed. Steffy and Finn are reunited when she returns to Los Angeles."

Friday, November 3

"Steffy makes a stunning admission to Finn about Sheila. Luna discloses to Ridge what she found in the archives at Forrester Creations. "