The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will asks Liam for help with Hope?

After Electra is fired from Forrester Creations with no explanation on The Bold and the Beautiful, protective Will won’t stop until he gets answers. Could he turn to Liam to get help from Hope?

As the new guy at Forrester Creations — and an intern to boot — Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) doesn’t have a lot of pull despite being the son of Katie Logan (Heather Tom). If Katie is reluctant to share the details of Electra’s (Laneya Grace) dismissal from the company, we think Will might turn to his cousin Hope (Annika Noelle) to help get her reinstated.

It makes sense that Will would turn to Hope, especially now that Hope is dating the company’s new manager. He certainly can’t turn to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), who fired Electra in the first place. However, Will might turn to his older brother for advice first.

Now, Liam (Scott Clifton) has been gone from B&B for a little while. The last time we saw him was when he was trying to win Hope back — at Will’s suggestion — only to be turned down. He has no idea that Hope is dating Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor), nor does he realize that Forrester Creations was just stolen out from under the Forrester family.

Naturally, this is a challenging situation for Liam because he has loyalties to both Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). However, Liam is very fond of his half-brother and will try to help him as best he can. This might include offering suggestions of how to approach Hope about this very delicate situation, made all the more delicate because Electra is also a Forrester.

We’re willing to bet that it won’t take long for Will to figure out that Remy (Christian Weissman) is behind this whole smearing campaign against Electra, either through his own research or with help from Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) or his father . But in the meantime, Will might seek out as much help as he can and that could include his brother, who knows Hope better than just about anyone else.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and the following day on Paramount Plus . Check your local listings to see when it comes on where you are.