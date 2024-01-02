The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: will Xander break up SINN and THOPE?

We’re only a few days into 2024, and the outlook for two relationships on The Bold and the Beautiful already looks a bit murky.

Last week, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) returned to Los Angeles after being gone for a while. The former Forrester Creations intern had been in love with Emma, another intern, who died in a car crash. Xander discovered the truth about Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby and had reason to believe that Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) was behind Emma’s death. When Thomas threatened Xander before he could tell Hope the truth, Xander ended up leaving LA for the UK.

In this week’s B&B spoilers , Xander reveals the truth to an already suspicious Finn (Tanner Novlan), and Hope and Thomas learn that Xander has returned. This could send shockwaves through SINN and THOPE.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is currently grateful to her husband for saving her grandfather’s life, but she expressed frustration when Finn questioned Hope’s relationship with Steffy’s brother. Knowing what Thomas put Hope through, Finn can’t help but wonder if their relationship is a good thing. This made Steffy bristle with anger because she’s protective of her brother, whom she says is a changed man.

Now that Xander is spilling the tea to Finn, hinting that Thomas has some dark secrets, Finn has more reason than ever to question Thomas and Hope’s relationship. This will surely draw ire from Steffy, who probably has a different recollection of the events Xander describes.

On the other hand, Thomas just surprised Hope with a marriage proposal and she’s been left speechless. She knows she loves being with Thomas but she’s never once said she’s in love with him. Everyone has been questioning her motives and making her think about all he put her through in the past with her daughter…so what will happen when she talks to Xander? Will memories of the past shatter the vision of the present?

Meanwhile, Liam (Scott Clifton) has been pretty quiet lately. He’s pining away about Steffy, hoping for some crack in her marriage to Finn. Well, with the ground shifting, Liam might find the crack he was hoping for after all.