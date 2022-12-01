The Challenge elimination spoilers: who went home this week?

'This draw has now shaped up to be one of the most dramatic draws in Challenge history,' one player said

Once Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira won the daily challenge this week on The Challenge season 38: Ride or Dies — an insane feat that involved players retrieving locks from their partners and snapping them into place while crawling over five speeding cars — the house knew that one team would be guaranteed to go into The Zone: Michele Fitzgerald and Jay Starrett.

The scrappy Survivor alums Jay and Michele have done well in challenges but their messy gameplay has rankled the rest of The Challenge season 38 cast, especially Jordan and Aneesa, who had been surprised to get thrown into elimination last week by the rookie team. 

"I catch a glimpse of Jay's face and he's defeated!" Jordan said after their win this week. "Buddy, you should have done better because we're still here, we're like cockroaches, you can't get rid of us and now we're in your sandwich. 

"I don't believe in revenge necessarily but this time, I'm gonna be a petty bitch," Aneesa teased. 

"I know I'm definitely in trouble," Jay said. 

So with Jay and Michele being chosen to go directly into elimination, which Ride or Die pairs would be joining them? Jordan and Aneesa strategically chose Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo, Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutiérrez, and Faysal "Fessy" Shafaat and Moriah Jadea. Nelson and Olivia are "dating" (or whatever "dating" means in The Challenge house) and Nelson and Faysal are friends — despite the latter blindsiding Nelson back during The Challenge: Double Agents with one of the most violent Hall Brawl smackdowns in the franchise's history — so anyway the dagger was drawn would result in the breaking up of an alliance. 

Making things even more complicated was the fact that Nelson and Nurys drew the safe dagger, taking them out of the running for elimination this week and giving them the very awkward task of choosing which nominated pair would be going up against Jay and Michele in The Zone. 

"This draw has now shaped up to be one of the most dramatic draws in Challenge history," Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio said. "You've got Nelson and Fessy, who have this fractured relationship that they're attempting to rebuild. You also have Nelson who has found himself in this absolute love affair with Olivia. Nobody on earth, including Nelson, has any idea what's going to happen and we are here for it."

"This decision is so hard," Nelson began, before announcing: "Tonight, we are going to have to save Fessy and Moriah."

"I don't understand why Nelson would save Fessy given the past they have in the Challenge world," Nany said of Nelson's strategy. "I do feel so bad for Olivia."

"She's the last person I want to hurt, she does not deserve that...I'm picking my friend over her," Nelson said, though Olivia was diplomatic about the decision: "I think that he made the best decision for himself and I respect that." 

During the elimination game, which featured teammates being strapped to a spinning wheel while trying to complete a puzzle, Horacio and Olivia won thanks to some very pointed help from the other cast members, who were yelling loudly to sabotage Jay and Michele's communication. 

"This is not Survivor. We come back and we keep playing if you're good," Jordan said of Jay and Michele's elimination. "So your reputation stays with you and if this game has taught us anything, you don't know how to play the game very well."

"Nelson has some making up to do and you know what I'm saying!" Olivia joked. 

