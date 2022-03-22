The Chase hires Aussie star to replace The Governess

The Chase star Anne 'The Governess' Hegerty will be replaced by an Aussie quiz connoisseur.

Beat The Chasers has welcomed a new Chaser to the panel as a replacement for Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty.

The long-standing Chaser was forced to quit the series after testing positive for COVID and she posted the unfortunate news on her Twitter account, saying: “Unfortunately I’ve contracted Covid-19 so won’t be filming this series of #BeatTheChasers. The fantastic @Issa25 will be stepping in for me and I’m looking forward to watching the series when it’s on air later this year. I feel fine, but I'm still positive! (in all respects).”

Unfortunately I’ve contracted Covid-19 so won’t be filming this series of #BeatTheChasers. The fantastic @Issa25 will be stepping in for me and I’m looking forward to watching the series when it’s on air later this year. I feel fine, but I'm still positive! (in all respects)March 17, 2022 See more

She will be replaced by Australian brainbox Issa Schultz also known as "The Supernerd," who is a main Chaser on the Australian version of The Chase and is an eight-time winner of the Australian Quizzing Championships.

The quizzer, who was actually born in Cornwall before his family moved to Australia, will be joining well-known Chasers, Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace and Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan.

Issa took to social media to announce his UK arrival, sharing an image of a red bowtie along with the caption: “3 flights, 16,000km and thank goodness I packed the most important item. Beat the Chasers UK here we come! I won't let you down Anne x #sourceofmyquizzingpower #supernerdintown.”

A post shared by Issa Schultz (@issaschultzofficial) A photo posted by on

It also seems that Issa is fitting in well with his co-stars as Shaun posted a picture of them both, followed by a reply congratulating Issa on his new role.

“The Super Nerd was just super! Issa it was an absolute pleasure to work with you again. I hope that will happen sooner rather than later,” he said.

The Dark Destroyer x @Issa25 #BeatTheChasers pic.twitter.com/rZxxc7OMNlMarch 18, 2022 See more

Fortunately, Anne has announced that she has recovered from COVID after posting a photo of a negative lateral flow test.

#thechase #beatthechasers #lurgyfree #butstillselfisolating pic.twitter.com/dny8Dr0ed3March 19, 2022 See more

The champion quizzer has been a Chaser on the ITV show since 2010 and also appeared in I’m A Celebrity in 2018 and was the fifth contestant to leave the show.

She has also been on a number of quiz shows, such as Mastermind, Fifteen to One, Today’s the Day, Are You An Egghead? and Brain of Britain.

The Chase airs weekdays at 5pm on ITV.