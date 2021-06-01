‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ final trailer sets the mood for release

It will be fright night on June 4, as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It releases simultaneously in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. Fans got one final peek at the spooks and scares awaiting for them with a final trailer.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the third film in the franchise that began in 2013. Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson return as Lorraine and Ed Warren, real-life paranormal investigators from the ‘70s and 80s. The story is based on the real case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who pled not guilty to a murder because he was possessed by a demon.

This will be the first film in The Conjuring franchise that is not directed by James Wan (Aquaman, Furious 7) replaced behind the camera by Michael Chaves, who directed 2019’s The Curse of la Llorona.

The final trailer for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It gives a quick tease of some of the scares, says that this is the case that proved the Devil is real and features some quotes from reviews, which are starting to roll in.

Watch the final trailer below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will have a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max, something that Warner Bros. is doing with all of its 2021 movies because of the lingering effects on the pandemic. The film will stay on the streaming service for 30 days. Warner Bros. has already announced that it will not continue the practice in 2022.

In addition to the limited run for new movies, HBO Max features Warner Bros. massive library of movies and TV shows, classic HBO shows and new ones from HBO like Mare of Easttown, Hacks and more.

An HBO Max subscription costs $14.99/month, but an ad-supported version of HBO Max in June for $9.99.