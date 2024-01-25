The Fast Show cast is making a comeback for a very exciting reason

The Fast Show stars will reunite for a special tour, where they'll also pay tribute to the late Caroline Aherne.

The Fast Show stars are reuniting to celebrate three decades since the show first appeared on our screens - perfect for fans who might want a welcome dose of nostalgia.

First airing in September 1994, the comedy ran for three seasons up to 1997, when it was then followed by Specials including the three-part series The Last Fast Show Ever in 2000.

Now, it has been announced that Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse are reuniting with Simon Day, John Thomson, Arabella Weir, and Mark Williams for shows across the UK throughout March this year.

Kicking off on Monday, March 18, 2024, the tour will take part in 13 different cities for one-night-only events, including venues in Stoke on Trent, Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham, and Brighton.

According to a teaser for the live show, the cast will chat about how it all began, how they made the TV show and created the characters and the fun they had doing it.

Additionally, they will give performances of some of their most iconic sketches, monologues, and songs, as well as a moment to remember their former collaborator, the late Caroline Aherne.

They have also confirmed the return of many much-loved skits including Ted & Ralph, Jesse, Swiss Toni, Does My Bum Look Big In This?, Dave Angel, Jazz Club, The Suit You Tailors, Ron Manager, The Mad Painter, Rowley Birkin, Bob Fleming, Competitive Dad, Professor Denzil Dexter, and The Girl Who Boys Can’t Hear.

The Fast Show creators Charlie Higson and Paul Whitehouse performing a sketch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In an interview with The Sun, The Fast Show co-creator Charlie Higson said: "It's been 20 years since we last did anything on stage and thankfully we all still get along, probably because we've allowed each other to do other things outside of The Fast Show. Sleep with other people and the marriage stays strong."

He also teased: "We've had some ideas about using the characters in another format, like the Carry On films, or even a panto, so this tour is just to test the waters."

Tickets for the show go on sale from 10 am on Friday, January 26. Prices start from £43.50 each and can be bought via Ticketmaster or The Fast Show Live website.

Episodes of The Fast Show as well as the Special series The Last Fast Show Ever are available on demand via BBC iPlayer.