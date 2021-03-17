The final season of 'Younger' premieres April 15 on Paramount Plus

The hit TV Land show Younger — from Darren Star of Sex and the City fame and Emily in Paris infamy — is moving to Paramount+ for its seventh and final season. And that last hurrah for a decidedly not-20-something passing herself off as someone younger will premiere April 15.

The first four episodes of the half-hour comedy will be available to stream at the premiere, with the remaining eight episodes dropping on Thursdays. The full season will air on TV Land later this year.

All six previous seasons of Younger are currently available on Paramount+.

Younger is the story of Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), who once was a talented editor in the publishing world but took off a number of years to have a family. When she was ready to go back to work, she found herself surrounded by a younger, less-experienced generation. To fix that, she deletes her online profiles and starts anew, with a few ... edits of her own. And that starts with her age. Things snowball from there as she tries to navigate dating, New York City and everything in between.

Younger was created, executive produced and written by Star.

Paramount+ is the new streaming service from ViacomCBS that is a rebranding and expansion of CBS All Access. It has all that same content, including a host of new original series as well as some of the best movies Paramount has to offer. It's also home to the expanding Yellowstone universe, all things Star Trek, and a lot more.

You also can watch live sports on Paramount+, including NFL games.

Paramount+ costs $5.99 a month or $59.99 a year if you don't mind advertising. Or you can get it without ads for $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. In June 2020, the $5.99 option will be replaced by a $4.99-a-month plan that doesn't include access to the live stream of your local CBS affiliate.