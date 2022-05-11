The Games viewers in hysterics as Ryan Thomas suffers embarrassing wardrobe malfunction

The Games star Ryan Thomas didn't look quite this dignified in the recent episode!

The Games continues on ITV this week, but fans certainly weren't expecting an awkward moment live on air involving Ryan Thomas' speedos!

As the former Coronation Street star took part in mixed pairs diving, he suffered a very awkward wardrobe malfunction as the force of the water in the pool had shifted his swimming trunks, exposing his bum on camera.

Despite his impressive dive, where he competed alongside singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes, fans and fellow The Games stars were distracted by this mishap with commentator Chris Kamara joking: "There you go... the moon is shining!"

Ryan Thomas looked embarrassed after nearly losing his speedos! (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Alex Scott spoke to Thomas after leaving the pool, and asked how difficult it was keeping the speedos on following the big dive.

Ryan was able to laugh it off, replying: "Oh no! Did the sock fall out?!"

Fans on Twitter were left in hysterics after this awkward blunder, with many taking to the social media site to share their thoughts.

One wrote: "Whoops. Ryan Thomas nearly lost his speedos #TheGames"

Another added: "The Moon is shining Ryan Thomas also has a nice bum #TheGames"

Whoops. Ryan Thomas nearly lost his speedos #TheGames pic.twitter.com/WcWWNrIWebMay 10, 2022 See more

And a third said: "Oh hello Ryan Thomas, you cheeky boy"

Despite the malfunction, fans were impressed with Ryan's performance as he and Chelcee managed to impress judges, so hopefully both celebrities will continue to succeed as the show goes on!

From @hollywills flips to synchronised kicks, photo finishes and everything in between... Our first instalment of #TheGames was nothing short of EPIC last night! 👏🤩 Catch up now on ITV Hub and tune in tonight at 9pm for another LIVE show 🏊 pic.twitter.com/Fkf7DDC8yfMay 10, 2022 See more

In a statement ahead of joining The Games, Ryan told fans: "I think this is an amazing opportunity to give myself motivation, focus, keep fit mentally and physically, meet new people and learn new skills. I’m totally taking myself out of my comfort zone which is why we are all here I think. I think my favourite event will be the hammer."

Funnily enough, Ryan previously expressed his concerns about diving, adding: "Least favourite will be the diving because I’m worried about doing belly flops and hurting myself! But they are all really difficult sports. I’m more of a team player so it’s going to be difficult to say I’m really competitive but I don’t want to come last!"

So although the actor didn't injure anything, he did have this awkward live moment as a result of the diving, so he's probably pleased that round is over!

The Games continues this week on ITV, with episodes available on ITV Hub.