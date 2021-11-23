The 'Golden Joystick Awards' 2021 presenters promise an amazing show

Want to tune into the Golden Joystick Awards 2021? We've got you covered.

The 39th Annual Golden Joystick Awards present another opportunity to celebrate the video games which have captured the attention of the global gaming public.

Over 20 awards are set to be handed out, including one-off awards for Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time as part of the special celebration of 50 Years of Games.

Here's all the info you'll need so you can tune into the Golden Joystick Awards 2021 today.

How to watch the 'Golden Joystick Awards' 2021

The Golden Joystick Awards 2021 presented by GamesRadar+ will be broadcast live today, Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 9:30 pm BST / 4:30 pm EST / 1:30 pm PST via YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and GamesRadar+.

We've also embedded the stream here so you can tune in live on What To Watch.

Who's hosting the 'Golden Joystick Awards' 2021?

Legendary actors Nolan North and Emily Rose (of Uncharted fame) are lined up as presenters for the event.

Nolan North said: “We are honored to be presenting the Golden Joystick Awards — and what a show we have lined up for you! This year’s awards celebrate 50 years of video games. So as well as all the usual fun we will also be handing out gongs for the Ultimate Game of All Time and the Best Gaming Hardware of All Time.

"Will it be your favorite? Tune in on November 23rd to find out.”

What's the schedule for the 'Golden Joystick Awards' 2021?

Special guests from across the gaming landscape will present more than 20 Golden Joystick Awards to this year's winners including Studio of the Year, Best Game Community, and Ultimate Game of the Year, alongside the two special awards: Ultimate Game of All Time and Best Gaming Hardware of All Time.

SpecialGun Productions (the team behind the Top Gear Gaming Show) have made a special pre-show documentary featuring some of the most influential game developers, hardware, and titles from the last fifty years. Expect to see EA Founder Trip Hawkins, Doom co-creator John Romero, and more appear.

If that wasn't enough, we'll also be treated to a special musical performance from over 20 artists featuring some of video gaming's most beloved soundtracks, as well as exclusive game trailers and world premieres of upcoming games, and the soundtrack for upcoming skateboarding game OlliOlli World will be revealed during the show!