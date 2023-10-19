The Great British Bake Off fans all spot the same thing as contestant suddenly collapses

There was a dramatic moment in this week's Bake Off...

The Great British Bake Off 2023 fans were left concerned after Tasha fell ill during Chocolate Week, due to hot temperatures inside the tent.

The episode started out normally, with the Signature challenge testing the bakers skills and inviting them to create chocolate tortes, showcasing flavours of their choice. We saw some classic combos like chilli, white chocolate and raspberry.

While Tasha participated in the first challenge, she started to feel ill during the Technical, telling one of the crew members that she was getting hot and needed some air.

With hot ovens and lots of people inside the tent, things started to heat up, and Tasha collapsed, almost fainting due to the temperature. She was then advised to take a break as the crew became concerned about her.

Sadly, Tasha hadn't recovered enough to return to the challenges and was sent home for the day.

Tasha started to feel unwell in the hot tent. (Image credit: Channel 4)

But while fans were worried, they couldn't help but notice how lovely Alison Hammond was with Tasha. Alison visited her outside of the tent to check how she was doing, and Tasha expressed her disappointment for not managing to make it through all of Chocolate Week.

She explained: "I had a massive migraine last night. I thought I could feel better this morning."

Following the dramatic moment, fans on social media expressed their concern for Tasha, pleased that she would be returning for Pastry Week on next week's episode.

Viewers praised Alison for being "lovely" with Tasha, as the new host said: "I can see you're not well. Go home, sweetheart! Go and rest."

Wasn’t Alison lovely to Tasha. Hope Tasha feels better for the next challenge #GBBOOctober 18, 2023 See more

Alison is a good egg. (I don’t care if it was for the cameras). As a migraine sufferer, I feel very sorry for Tasha! They’re not fun! #gbboOctober 18, 2023 See more

Wasn’t Alison lovely to Tasha. Hope Tasha feels better for the next challenge #GBBOOctober 18, 2023 See more

Poor Tasha hope she's feeling better! Pastry week in just 6 days 😁🥐 #gbboOctober 18, 2023 See more

So Tasha will be returning next week. Get well soon, Tasha.❤️❤️ #GBBOOctober 18, 2023 See more

In an equally dramatic turn of events, when it came to the end of the episode, Alison and Noel would usually reveal which contestant was going home, but they were left relieved when she explained that everyone would be going through to the next stage.

However, contestants will have to work extra hard during Pastry Week because there will be a double elimination to make up for the fact no one was sent home in Tasha's absence. So the competition is getting tougher!

In Pastry Week, the program has teased that they'll be expected to "showcase pie-making artistry" and "recreate a French classic".

The Great British Bake Off airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 pm on Channel 4. Episodes can also be watched online via the Channel 4 website.

In the US episodes of The Great British Baking Show air on Netflix on Fridays.