The Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith shares hilarious behind the scenes secret

The Great British Bake Off 2023 is here and judge Prue Leith has shared some behind-the-scenes details, including how Noel Fielding has commandeered a golf cart to help him get around.

This year, we're welcoming 12 new Great British Bake Off contestants to the tent who'll be under the watchful eyes of judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, alongside host Noel Fielding and newcomer Alison Hammond.

But while the bakes take center stage in this mouthwatering competition, Noel's interesting choice of transport has had everyone on set in stitches, and apparently, he often gets distracted "whizzing around" in it with his new co-host.

Speaking to OK Magazine, Prue explained: “We have a little buggy that goes all over. Noel, who cannot drive a car, is terrific in the buggy!

"He and Alison, they’re like a couple of teenagers. Often, they’re having a lovely time whizzing around the park and we’re waiting for them to get on with Bake Off!”

Following Matt Lucas' departure, Alison Hammond is co-presenting but was left confused when the producers drove her to a garden centre as part of the recruitment process.

She revealed: "I was like, what are we doing here? They told me they wanted to see me interview people. So I had to interview people at the garden centre who were just shopping.

“Afterwards, I asked, have I got the job, and they hadn’t decided yet. Eventually, my agent phoned me and started to play the Bake Off music.”

Pure, Paul, Noel and Alison with this year's bakers. (Image credit: Channel 4)

There's plenty to look forward to when Bake Off returns tonight, as well as fan favorites, OK Magazine also revealed that there'll be a botanicals, chocolate, and party week to keep the bakers on their toes, hoping to stay on theme and keep the judges happy.

Perhaps one of the biggest challenges involves chocolate, where the bakers have to work quickly to ensure it doesn't melt, so let's hope there's not too much carnage with that one!

Teasing the chocolate challenge, Prue revealed: "They had to make an edible chocolate box cake. The box had to have sides, a bottom and a removable lid and it had to be filled. It was a really difficult challenge, but they all did pretty well."

The Great British Bake Off 2023 starts on Tuesday, September 26 at 8 pm on Channel 4.