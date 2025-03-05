The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 release date revealed — and it's really soon!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 for Stand Up To Cancer is back - and now we finally have an official release date for the new series.

The new season of the show will start on Sunday, March 16 at 7.40pm on Channel 4 - and it is thought that episodes will then air weekly in the same slot.

The celebrity spin-off of the main show will see a new batch of famous bakers heading into the iconic white tent to put their best baking skills to the test - but this year Prue Leith won't be judging their creations, and instead, her longstanding friend, Caroline Waldegrave OBE will be joining Paul Hollywood for the series.

But - fear not, it is thought that Prue will be back for the main series later in the year. Phew!

As in previous years, the celebrities will be challenged to create their best bakes in the three rounds - the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges - and at the end of each episode, just one of the four will be crowned Star Baker.

Kate Garraway will be showing off her baking skills in the new series. (Image credit: Channel 4)

This year we will see Sarah Beeny, Adam Buxton, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, Kate Garraway, Ellie Goldstein, Gloria Hunniford OBE , Jim Howick, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roman Kemp, Jamali Maddix, Maxine Peake, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Meera Syal, Tommy Tiernan, Phil Wang and Sophie Willan all putting their baking to the test for a good cause.

This series will also see Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond return to host and encourage our famous bakers in the Bake Off tent - and as with the main Bake Off show, expect lots of capers, silliness and of course, pep talks from Alison as bakers get the wobbles.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer starts 7:40pm Sunday 16th March on Channel 4.