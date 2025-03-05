The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 release date revealed — and it's really soon!

By
published

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 is heading to Channel 4 with an all-star lineup.

The celebrities from The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 lined up in the tent, all wearing their Bake off aprons.
(Image credit: Channel 4)

The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2025 for Stand Up To Cancer is back - and now we finally have an official release date for the new series.

The new season of the show will start on Sunday, March 16 at 7.40pm on Channel 4 - and it is thought that episodes will then air weekly in the same slot.

The celebrity spin-off of the main show will see a new batch of famous bakers heading into the iconic white tent to put their best baking skills to the test - but this year Prue Leith won't be judging their creations, and instead, her longstanding friend, Caroline Waldegrave OBE will be joining Paul Hollywood for the series.

But - fear not, it is thought that Prue will be back for the main series later in the year. Phew!

As in previous years, the celebrities will be challenged to create their best bakes in the three rounds - the Signature, Technical and Showstopper challenges - and at the end of each episode, just one of the four will be crowned Star Baker.

Kate Garraway wearing a cream top and making in the Bake Off tent

Kate Garraway will be showing off her baking skills in the new series. (Image credit: Channel 4)

This year we will see Sarah Beeny, Adam Buxton, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Scarlette and Stuart Douglas, Kate Garraway, Ellie Goldstein, Gloria Hunniford OBE , Jim Howick, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roman Kemp, Jamali Maddix, Maxine Peake, Chris and Rosie Ramsey, Self Esteem AKA Rebecca Lucy Taylor, Meera Syal, Tommy Tiernan, Phil Wang and Sophie Willan all putting their baking to the test for a good cause.

This series will also see Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond return to host and encourage our famous bakers in the Bake Off tent - and as with the main Bake Off show, expect lots of capers, silliness and of course, pep talks from Alison as bakers get the wobbles.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer starts 7:40pm Sunday 16th March on Channel 4.

Claire Crick
Claire Crick
Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch

Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia. 

After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off

She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz! 

As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Jeff “Pops” Bailey, Jeff Bailey, Courtney Ramsey, Jasmin Carey, Melinda Papadeas, Erika Papadeas, Nick Fiorito, Jonathan Towns, Mike Fiorito, Ana Towns, Mark Crawford, Carson McCalley, Jack Dodge, Larry Graham, Scott Thompson, Lori Thompson, Bernie Gutierrez, Brett Hamby, Carrigain Scadden, Mark Romain, Ernest Cato, Jackye Clayton, Bridget Cato, Lauren McKinney, Han Nguyen, Alyssa Borden, Josiah Borden, and Holden Nguyen on The Amazing Race

Meet The Amazing Race season 37 cast: who are the teams in the global race?
I&#039;m a Celebrity 2024 - Pictured: Ant and Dec

I'm A Celebrity 2025: rumoured line-up, latest news and everything we know
Eric Braeden as Victor upset in The Young and the Restless

The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s revenge plans sabotaged by someone he trusts?

See more latest
Most Popular
Eric Braeden as Victor upset in The Young and the Restless
The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor’s revenge plans sabotaged by someone he trusts?
Beyond Paradise season 3 Humphrey and Arthur (Hugh Dennis) running
'Stop Hugh Dennis!' Beyond Paradise's Humphrey gives chase as new series guest stars revealed
Concetta (Benedetta Porcaroli) in The Leopard
Netflix adds lavish period drama based on a world-famous novel that has vibes of The Crown
Greta looking stressed and on the phone standing outside the police station in Just One Look
Netflix adds forgotten Harlan Coben adaptation — and it might just be his most mind-boggling series yet
Shrek stars Mike Myers and Eddie Murphy
Oscar-winning animated classic finally returns to Netflix amidst sequel controversy
Kane Williamson of New Zealand bats during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between New Zealand and India
How to watch South Africa vs New Zealand: live stream ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final online or on TV today, team news
Molly Parker in Doc
Why Doc is not new tonight, March 4
Nathan Fillion as John in a police uniform in The Rookie season 7
Why The Rookie is not new tonight, March 4
Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree and Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree at the country club in Beyond the Gates
Beyond the Gates spoilers: Anita Dupree holding onto an explosive secret about Dani?
Kahyun Kim and David Alan Grier in St. Denis Medical
Why St. Denis Medical is not new tonight, March 4
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch