The Last Kingdom's Alexander Dreymon shocks Zoe Ball with surprise message

Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred of Bebbanburg in The Last Kingdom season 5.

The Last Kingdom's Alexander Dreymon had a huge surprise for BBC Radio presenter, Zoe Ball to help her mark the show's return!

During her breakfast show on BBC Radio 2, presenter Zoe Ball mentioned she was excited for the arrival of The Last Kingdom season 5, which is finally available to stream on Netflix as of today (Wednesday, March 9).

In response, Alexander — aka Uhtred of Bebbanburg — recorded a hilarious video message for Zoe on his way to set for Seven Kings Must Die, the feature-length follow-up to The Last Kingdom.

The clip sees Alexander explaining how excited he and the crew were to learn that Zoe was a huge fan of the show, and said he hoped to meet her in person someday.

Alongside his kind words, Alexander explained that he and his pals were huge fans of the Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, and he shared a hilarious clip alongside Sihtric (Arnas Fedaravičius), Finn (Mark Rowley) and Father Pyrlig (Cavan Clerkin), where the gang pretended to launch "Wessex Radio" from the backseat of their car.

You can watch the whole message from Uhtred below:

.@ZoeTheBall, daughter of Johnny, received a surprise message from Uhtred, son of Uhtred, on @BBCRadio2 today...Zoe, we hope you're enjoying Season 5, available now on @netflix!You can listen back to her show here:https://t.co/c5hhvaxTFC#TLK5 #TheLastKingdom pic.twitter.com/DL1iZ3igR2March 9, 2022 See more

It's safe to say Zoe was thrilled with the clip! When it was played for her live on-air, she was basically speechless, joking: "I can't even cope, I may need breathing apparatus!"

After a brief break, she thanked the team "That was a lovely moment, thank you to the gang from The Last Kingdom. We will be watching" before handing over to Richie Anderson for the travel news, joking "sorry, I need a lie down".

The Last Kingdom's fifth season will pick up years after the events of season 4, during a time of hard-won peace between the Danes and the Saxons. However, it doesn't sound like peace will be lasting very long, as tensions between the two groups are on the rise and Uhtred is suspicious that there are more threats looming.

The Last Kingdom season 5 is available to stream from March 9 on Netflix, where you can also catch up with the previous seasons of the historical epic.

Seven Kings Must Die does not currently have an official release date, but filming on the upcoming movie is now well underway.