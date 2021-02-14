The latest trailer for Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' has dropped with new footage

The latest trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League film has dropped. The 4.5-hour extended cut will make its debut on HBO Max on March 18. Although it’s not fully clear how much of the new version will differ from the 2017 version, its runtime length and what’s been teased in the trailer should be enough to make it drastically different from the original.

In this newest trailer, Darkseid and his homeworld are teased. As part of Zack Snyder’s vision for the DCEU, Darkseid was intended to be the impending main villain. Darkseid can be seen in the trailer, and more importantly, he isn’t alone. You don’t go to Apokolips without getting a glimpse of Granny Goodness, one of the members of Darkseid’s elite.

In her own right, a formidable supervillain like Darkseid is Granny Goodness’s first appearance in the DCEU. She made her first appearance in DC Comics in Mister Miracle Vol 1 #2, created by the iconic Jack Kirby. Goodness was taken from her parents and trained to be one of Darkseid’s Hounds, a ground composed of elite soldiers. Although she graduated with honors and impressed Darkseid, she was relegated to running an orphanage that was really just a training facility for future soldiers to use Darkseid. Granny Goodness uses brainwashing and torture, in a brutal imitation of child care, to turn the innocent into fanatical warriors willing to kill or die in the name of Darkseid’s glory.

Granny Goodness plays a significant role in Mister Miracle and Big Barda's lives, characters who are set to make their first appearance in The New Gods film. An upcoming feature-length addition to the DCEU with Ava DuVernay set to direct a script she is co-writing with prolific comic writer Tom King. The New Gods are based on the Fourth World mythology characters, which Kirby wrote from 1970 to 1973 at DC Comics. While much still hasn’t been revealed about the film, Duvernay has shared that it will focus on the superhuman escape artist Mister Miracle and his warrior wife Big Barda, as well as other elements of the Fourth World mythology. Tom King had previously written the highly acclaimed Mister Miracle series for DC Comics.

There is still no confirmed release date for The New Gods, so the glimpses of Granny Goodness, Darkseid, and their homeworld Apokolips in Zack Synder’s Justice League will have to do for now.