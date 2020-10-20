The Mandalorian gives us another 60-second sneak peak ahead of Season 2

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is headed our way Oct. 30 on Disney+. And we got another sneak peak during Monday Night Football — good thing, too, since the game is mostly about how bad the Cowboys can be.

We know Season 2 is going to be about Mando getting The Child — aka Baby Yoda — back to his kind. Where that is, however, remains something of a mystery. But we do know that the journey won't be easy.

Mando recognizes that he's going to need to find some fellow Mandalorians to help, though. The question is how easy that will be given that they're likely on the run following the events of Season 1.

For those who somehow missed the first round of episodes, The Mandalorian very much was the tentpole feature of Disney+ when the service launched in November 2019. Sure, it had all the legacy Star Wars, and Marvel, and Pixar, and National Geographic. But The Mandalorian was the first new exclusive. And it set the bar extremely high, pretty much guaranteeing a second season out of the gate.

Disney+ itself runs $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year. But if you're serious about your entertainment, you'll want to check out the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle that gets you all three services for just $12.99 a month.