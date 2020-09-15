The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer: Baby Yoda goes home

The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer is here! And Baby Yoda is going home. Maybe. Having escaped from everyone who wanted them dead in Season 1, Mando and The Child are now in search of the long lost home for our little green friend.

"You must reunite it with its own kind," we hear the armorer say. "The songs of eons past tell of battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi."

Of course, young not-Yoda himself is Force-sensitive and has proven to be able to take care of himself decently enough, but Mando isn't going anywhere. "Where I go, he goes," he says.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. Like the first season, Season 2 will feature a bevy of directors, including Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Weathers, Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez. Season 2 of The Mandalorian lands on Disney+ on Oct. 30.

