The Masked Singer crowns its champion — and DIVIDES viewers, with some saying THIS contestant was the 'real winner'

The Masked Singer crowned its champion in last night's grand finale — but viewers have mixed feelings on the champion, with some saying THIS contestant was the 'real winner'.

In last night's episode of The Masked Singer (which aired Saturday, 15th February 2024), Samantha Barks was crowned the series winner.

'A very big congratulations to Samantha barks for been our winner Champion of the masked singer UK 2025 very well deserved,' wrote one happy viewer on X (formerly Twitter).

But not everyone was pleased with the outcome, with another writing that 'Wolf' was the 'real winner'.

Another wrote on the social media platform, 'Marti Pellow-As Woolf Was Actually The Real Winner Of The Masked Singer Uk 2025 And Will Stay As Such.

'Samantha Barks Was Just A Scripted Winner By The Show And its Conservative Party Members, She Was Just A Dream Winner. Woolf, You Will Be Seen As The Real Winner.'

Wet Wet Wet frontman Marti Pellow came in third place after being unmasked as Wolf.

Meanwhile, another said, 'I haven't a clue who she is,' while another wrote on X, 'Who? Never heard of her.'

But not everyone was so harsh about Samantha's win, with another writing, 'Omg so happy @SamanthaBarks was Pufferfish. You so deserved to win.

'Such a brilliant voice. My dream to see you sing live one day and meet you. Been a big fan since you were on Andrew Lloyd Webbers show.'

Samantha herself responded to the win with a heartfelt message, writing on Instagram after the show aired, 'The Pufferfish is out the bag!!

'Thank you so much to everyone at the Masked Singer @itv for being so kind and making it such a fabulous experience. I have loved watching everyone playing along and guessing!!

'What a dream getting to sing with @dannyjonesofficial. Lastly to my dear Pufferfish, being you was SO much fun.'