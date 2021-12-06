‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer: Keanu Reeves still knows kung fu

In just about two weeks, movie fans will be able to re-enter the Matrix with the fourth movie in the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections. To get everyone even more amped up about it, Warner Bros. has released a brand new trailer for The Matrix Resurrections ahead of its Dec. 22 release both in theaters and on HBO Max.

While an official plot for The Matrix Resurrections has been kept under wraps, this trailer gives fans the best look at what to expect in terms of story. From it we can gather that Neo (Keanu Reeves) has once again found himself in a version of the Matrix, but one that has evolved from the previous iteration. Similarly, many of the new actors joining the franchise will be playing new versions of previous characters — this includes Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Aquaman, The Trial of the Chicago 7) as an iteration of Morpheus, which most people assumed, but also Jonathan Graff (Mind Hunter, Hamilton) as a reincarnation of Agent Smith, originally played by Hugo Weaving.

However, the main plot appears to revolve around the love between Neo and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss). It looks like Neo will need to save Trinity from the bounds of the Matrix and bring her back into the real world.

Watch the full trailer for The Matrix Resurrections right here.

In addition to Reeves, Moss, Mateen and Groff, The Matrix Resurrections stars Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and original trilogy cast members Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe) and Lambert Wilson (Merovingian). Lana Wachowski returned as the director for this new film as well as wrote the screenplay along with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon. Lilly Wachowski, who directed the original Matrix trilogy with Lana, is not involved in this film.

The Matrix Resurrections is getting a simultaneous release in both movie theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service on Dec. 22 at no additional cost to subscribers to the $14.99 per month HBO Max plan. Just a reminder, The Matrix Resurrections’ run on HBO Max is only good for the first 31 days of its release; this is also the last Warner Bros. film that will get a simultaneous release in theaters and on HBO Max, as the studio is going back to theatrical exclusives in 2022.

If you want to catch up with all of the previous Matrix movies before this latest one, they are all available to stream on both HBO Max and Hulu in the U.S., or with a Now Cinema Membership in the U.K. Otherwise, all films are available for digital rental.