The 'Moon Knight' trailer just made Dick Van Dyke trend on Twitter — here's why

Oscar Isaac's accent in 'Moon Knight' has definitely drawn a mixed response from fans...

Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant from 'Moon Knight'.
(Image credit: Disney+)

The Moon Knight trailer arrived last night, and you'd think that more people would be discussing possible villains, or what new things we learned about the show or Ethan Hawkes spectacular new hairstyle. 

You'd be wrong. Everyone online seems to be obsessing over the same thing from the latest MCU project: Oscar Isaac's accent.

In Moon Knight, the Dune and Scenes From a Marriage actor plays Steven Grant, one of the titular hero's multiple identities (Moon Knight's protagonist lives with dissociative identity disorder).

Although the response to the whole trailer is definitely a positive one, it's safe to say that Isaac's "British" accent has definitely split viewers. Some fans shared that they thought Oscar Isaac put in a solid performance. 

However, plenty more viewers had some very different opinions about the accent; the fact that Dick Van Dyke — who had a wonderfully bad British accent in Mary Poppins — has been trending on Twitter after the Moon Knight trailer dropped probably tells you all you needed to know about the response!

One user joked: "Oscar Isaac's accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like 'ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!", with another writing "Mother of God! What in the name of Dick van Dyke is this accent?! I guess Oscar Isaac isn't perfect after all?!"

Some Moon Knight aficionados have pointed to the character's history to explain his divisive accent. As we mentioned, Moon Knight has DID, and Steven Grant is just one of his multiple personas.

Marvel's new series synopsis makes it sound like Steven Grant won't be the other character Oscar Isaac portrays, as it explains that Steven "discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector". some fans have pointed to the possibility that Oscar's British twang is meant to sound exaggerated and will be used to help viewers differentiate between the character's identities. 

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday,March 30, 2022.