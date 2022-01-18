The 'Moon Knight' trailer just made Dick Van Dyke trend on Twitter — here's why

The Moon Knight trailer arrived last night, and you'd think that more people would be discussing possible villains, or what new things we learned about the show or Ethan Hawkes spectacular new hairstyle.

You'd be wrong. Everyone online seems to be obsessing over the same thing from the latest MCU project: Oscar Isaac's accent.

In Moon Knight, the Dune and Scenes From a Marriage actor plays Steven Grant, one of the titular hero's multiple identities (Moon Knight's protagonist lives with dissociative identity disorder).

Although the response to the whole trailer is definitely a positive one, it's safe to say that Isaac's "British" accent has definitely split viewers. Some fans shared that they thought Oscar Isaac put in a solid performance.

However, plenty more viewers had some very different opinions about the accent; the fact that Dick Van Dyke — who had a wonderfully bad British accent in Mary Poppins — has been trending on Twitter after the Moon Knight trailer dropped probably tells you all you needed to know about the response!

One user joked: "Oscar Isaac's accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like 'ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!", with another writing "Mother of God! What in the name of Dick van Dyke is this accent?! I guess Oscar Isaac isn't perfect after all?!"

Oscar Isaac’s accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like ‘ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!”January 18, 2022 See more

Oscar Isaac's Dick Van Dyke-esque British accent is singlehandedly going to make this immensely watchable, isn't it? https://t.co/SQNKOdMgX3January 18, 2022 See more

Mother of God! What in the name of Dick van Dyke is this accent?! I guess Oscar Isaac isn't perfect after all?! 😱 https://t.co/szpd6WCi3OJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Oscar Isaac with a strange British accent.....yes haha YESJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Some Moon Knight aficionados have pointed to the character's history to explain his divisive accent. As we mentioned, Moon Knight has DID, and Steven Grant is just one of his multiple personas.

Marvel's new series synopsis makes it sound like Steven Grant won't be the other character Oscar Isaac portrays, as it explains that Steven "discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector". some fans have pointed to the possibility that Oscar's British twang is meant to sound exaggerated and will be used to help viewers differentiate between the character's identities.

I loved this MOON KNIGHT trailer! I'm pretty sure the comments about Oscar Isaac's accent don't take into account that the character has DID and that British him is Steven Grant, not Marc Spector, i.e., his actual identity, but yeah, awesome! Looking forward to it! #MoonKnight https://t.co/3hofaOQR4tJanuary 18, 2022 See more

The Internet is going to collectively pop when Oscar Isaac uses his real voice for the first time in Moon Knight instead of his hilarious faux-British Kingsman accent.January 18, 2022 See more

Oscar Isaac's British accent is probably only for his alter as Steven Grant and will likely switch between accents as he switches alters and Moon Knight. pic.twitter.com/nmwTKykDlEJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Moon Knight premieres exclusively on Disney+ on Wednesday,March 30, 2022.