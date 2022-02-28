The 'Morbius' trailer teases links to the new 'Spider-Man' Universe

Morbius has a brand new trailer, giving fans a better look at what to expect from the new film, which sees House of Gucci star Jared Leto taking on the titular role.

The film has teased ties to Spider-Man, Tom Hardy's Venom, and Michael Keaton's Spider-Man: Homecoming villain, so it's looking like it's very closely linked to some of the latest films we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The trailer shows new footage of Michael Keaton's villainous Adrian Toomes (aka Vulture), and it looks like he's speaking directly to Morbius, describing his newly developed abilities as "a gift".

Recently, the final Morbius trailer was shared across social media including the official Twitter account for the Spider-Man franchise, adding to theories that the anti-hero has ties to the latest iteration of the superhero, played by Tom Holland, and the most recent universe.

The character of Morbius, The Living Vampire first appeared as a villain in comic book The Amazing Spider-Man #101, published in October 1971. He has also appeared in animated series and video games, but this is the first time we've been given a film adaptation of the character so there's plenty of opportunity to introduce him into the established MCU.

Let go of what you used to be. Discover who you’re meant to be. Watch the final trailer now. @MorbiusMovie is exclusively in movie theaters April 1. pic.twitter.com/PZf4UZ2sW2February 28, 2022 See more

In addition to this, actor Jared Leto teased fans at a convention last year by addressing the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer and the wider multiverse.

He said: "If you've seen the last Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, you know the multiverse has officially opened. There's all kinds of opportunities for villains to meet up and maybe nurture their more sinister intents."

There's an interesting choice of words there as Leto appears to be making reference to the Sinister Six, a group of supervillains who appeared in the Spider-Man comic books.

So far we've seen Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), Electro (Jamie Foxx), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), and the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), but with one spot remaining, could this go to Leto's Morbius? At this rate, it looks like anything's possible!

Morbius arrives in cinemas on April 1. Check out our new movies in 2022 article for all the big films coming out this year.