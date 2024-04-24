The next big sport coming to the BBC is… chess!

Forget the Olympics and Euro 2024, the BBC is bringing you chess!

Yes, chess is apparently cool after the popularity of Netflix hit The Queen's Gambit and Taylor Swift singing about it. And before anyone argues chess is not a sport, it is officially recognised as both a sport and a game!

BBC Two has announced Chess Masters, a new series that will see players from all backgrounds battle it out across a series of rapid chess games before one is crowned Chess Master.

The Beeb points out that not only do six million people play the game regularly in the UK, 605 million people take part worldwide.

Quite how many people will tune in to watch chess being played on television in the eight-part series remains to be seen as it's not the most obvious event for television. But the BBC did televise chess tournaments back in the 1970s and 1980s in a show called The Master Game.

Taylor Swift has included chess in her songs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Camilla Lewis, Executive Producer, Curve Media, says: "Chess Masters has been a joy to develop with the BBC. We are delighted to be making this warm, inclusive and clever series, where the emotional as well as strategic stakes are high. There is untapped talent out there. Amateurs from 8 to 80 will get the opportunity to compete with the best and the audience will get unique insights into the psychological and practical gameplay of this age-old but highly accessible game played by all cultures and by people of all kinds."

Malcolm Pein Director of International Chess and External Relations, The English Chess Federation adds: "When Taylor Swift waxes lyrical about chess openings in her latest album, you know chess has become cool. The world’s oldest game has evolved into a 24/7 365 activity as well as a big money e-sport that has appeal across the generations. The way chess almost uniquely crosses all boundaries of age, sex, language and culture convinced me that our national broadcaster is its natural home.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The chess community has waited over thirty years for the game to return to our screens and everyone is hugely excited at the prospect of creating an innovative format with the best broadcasting professionals to bring the 64 squares to life for the millions of new players and for those whose chess journey has not yet begun."

Chess Master is looking for contestants, if you're interested in being on the show, email the team here - casting@curvemedia.com

The BBC has not revealed yet when the series will air.