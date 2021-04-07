'The Problem With Jon Stewart' will debut this fall on Apple TV Plus

We've known Jon Stewart was coming back to television. We knew it'd be on Apple TV Plus. And now we know what the new show will be called.

The Trouble With Jon Stewart will premiere this fall — Apple isn't saying exactly when — and already has been signed up for multiple seasons of the hourlong show. Each episode will tackle a single issue — a "problem," as the name implies (though there could certainly be a problem with Stewart himself) "that are currently part of the national conversation." They'll also touch on Stewart's advocacy work, which opens the doors to health care for military vets, as well as animal rights.

Apple also says that there will be a companion podcast "to continue the discussion." (No word on whether it'll be exclusive to Apple Podcasts or somehow only available to Apple TV+ subscribers, or if it'll be more broadly available as well.)

Stewart will host the show and also serve as executive producer.

