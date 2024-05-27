The Responder fans are DIVIDED over these aspects of the BBC show
The Responder viewers have mixed feelings about the latest series
The Responder's second season has been a huge hit with viewers, with audiences tuning in for the second instalment of the hit BBC show.
In the latest episode of The Responder, (which aired Sunday 26th May) we saw Martin Freeman continue his quest as Chris Carson, balancing his personal and professional life as a down-and-out police officer trying to handle the pressures of a night shift in a Liverpool police station.
But while many are impressed with the second season, some viewers have said they feel the show is 'running out of steam'.
'Is it just me or is this series of the responder starting to run out of steam towards the end of these last few episodes after a promising start?' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
To which another fan replied, 'Haven’t watched that but yeah do get what you’re saying Wonder if this is a lack of script writing stamina coupled with budget restraints?
'Seems to happen to a lot of series + a lot of films. A battle Quantity vs Kwality … more is less syndrome!'
And another added, 'I've found it with a few series in BBC and ITV recently strong start but my interest wanes towards the end.'
While others were more positive, with another writing, 'Finished The Responder last night. Easily my favourite BBC/ITV type series in a long time. Freeman is class.'
While another said, 'A good BBC drama The Responder lots of angst tight acting from Martin Freeman.'
And another fan of the BBC show recommended, 'Try The Responder if you’ve not already seen it - currently season 2 so watch season 1 first. Martin Freeman is fabulous, BBC drama, totally addictive.'
To which another fan replied, 'Oh yes! He is fantastic but the whole cast is, and the series is one of the best things ever on tv.'
The Responder continues next Sunday 2nd June on BBC One.
