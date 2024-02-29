The Responder releases first-look images for season 2

The Responder season 2 has released some first-look images of the Martin Freeman drama, confirming that the follow-up is set to air later this year.

The first season of The Responder was a huge hit and followed Chris Carson, a police officer who is trying to save his marriage and keep his head above water while trying to do his job on the streets of Liverpool.

It was ex-police officer Tony Schumacher's first original story for television and is drawn from Tony’s real-life experiences as an urgent response officer, so it is a project incredibly close to his heart.

With season 2 coming later in 2024, new pictures released by the BBC give fans their first glimpse of characters Chris (Martin Freeman), Rachel, (Adelayo Adedayo), Marco (Josh Finan), and Casey (Emily Fairn).

These four new images are our first proper glimpse at the new season, which was confirmed last year, following the success of season one.

Image 1 of 3 Adelayo Adedayo as Rachel. (Image credit: BBC) Josh Finan as Marco. (Image credit: BBC) Emily Fairn as Casey. (Image credit: BBC)

While plot details are currently under wraps, fans should expect to see some big things, after season one saw troubled officer Chris returning home and vowing to make a fresh start with his wife Kate (MyAnna Buring), before going back on patrol with his partner Rachel Hargreaves (Adelayo Adedayo).

But he'd made a big, perhaps dangerous decision before this because he took the stash of cocaine from Casey and gave it to Carl Sweeney's widow in a bid to buy her silence. He then went on to advise Dr Diane Gallagher, who was running her brother's drug empire while he was in prison, to tell her bosses the drugs had been seized by the police.

Based on this, there's plenty to come with Chris' story, and it will be interesting to see if things work out for him in the end.

Teasing what's to come, Tony Schumacher told us: "Everything I ever work on, everyone's going, 'Put more plot in. We need more plot.' For me, it's about the people. It's about Marco and Casey and Chris and Rachel, about what they've been through. You could only grow [across the episodes]. You could only be a different person at the end of season 1 than the person you were at the beginning of season 1.

"And everyone's doing their absolute best. Everyone was just trying to be normal [when we first met them] and that's where we find them now. We find them all in this 'normal', trying to just get through. That's where we find Chris at the moment. He's just trying to put the pieces back together."

The Responder season 1 is available on iPlayer, with season 2 to follow later this year.