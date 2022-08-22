The Rings of Power to hit theaters for a one-night-only premiere event

Amazon Studios are hosting free The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power screenings at select theaters around the world just days before the series launches on Prime Video.

If you're desperate to see The Rings of Power, Amazon is giving some lucky viewers the chance to see the first two episodes on the big screen at 7 pm local time. What's more, these screenings will be free to attend!

Special Global Fan Event screenings of the first two episodes will be hosted in 200 theaters in eight countries on Wednesday, August 31, which (depending on your local timezone) could be two days prior to their release on Amazon's dedicated streaming service. Those eight countries are: the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia, and New Zealand. (via Deadline (opens in new tab))

In the US, Cinemark is hosting the American screenings, which will only be available to members of its Movie Rewards scheme (opens in new tab), though successful US viewers will also get a $10 concessions voucher if they successfully grab a ticket. In Australia, tickets will similarly only be available to anyone with an Event Cinemas Cinebuzz Rewards account. (opens in new tab)

The link you'll need to claim tickets is TROPFanScreening.com (opens in new tab). You'll be able to find your nearest free screening and claim tickets via the site, with tickets available from 9 am PT / 12 pm ET / 5 pm BST. As tickets will be available to claim on a first-come, first-served basis, we expect they likely won't be available for very long, though!

If you're not in the know, The Rings of Power is Amazon's long-awaited Lord of the Rings TV series. Set thousands of years before the events of either of Peter Jackson's Tolkien trilogies in The Second Age, The Rings of Power will follow an ensemble cast of characters from all corners of Middle-earth as they are forced to grapple with the re-emergence of an evil threat to the realm.

The cast includes many names that Tolkien aficionados will recognize instantly, from the likes of Elrond (played by Robert Aramayo), Galadriel (Morfydd Clark), Isildur (Maxim Baldry), Dwarven Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur), and Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), among many, many others.

The Rings of Power begins with a two-episode premiere on September 2, with new episodes to air exclusively on Prime Video each week.