The Roku Channel has a slew of 99-cent deals for 1 month of premium channels

Streaming platforms are falling all over themselves to keep you in their ecosystems as long as possible. That's a good thing for you as the end consumer. And the latest way in which you'll benefit comes courtesy of Roku, which has some 16 premium subscriptions available for a month for just 99 cents each if you get them via The Roku Channel.

In other words you pay a buck and get a premium option for a full month from, say, AMC+ (which bundles together AMC, BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV, along with IFC Film Unlimited, Shudder and Sundance Now), or AcornTV, which will get you some of the best British TV available. Or you can go with BET+.

And that's just the first three options, listed alphabetically.

Here's the full list of premium subscriptions you can get for a month for 99 cents each:

AMC+

AcornTV

BET+

Cinemax

CuriosityStream

EPIX

Fox Nation

Lifetime Movie Club

Noggin

Pantaya

Showtime

Shudder

STARZ

Sundance Now

UMC

UP Faith and Family

And that's it. There is a little fine print, of course. You'll need to be a new subscriber, for one. And you'll need to take advantage of the deal by July 18, 2021. After the first month (at 99 cents) is over, you'll be automatically renewed at the full rate. So if you don't want to keep the channel, that'll be the time to cancel.

You'll also be watching all this via The Roku Channel, which is available on all Roku devices but not necessarily on all non-Roku devices.

Otherwise, happy watching!