The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2: Maddie McCormick says Amy is 'demanding answers'

Romance streaming service Passionflix announced that The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 2 is coming in August and star Maddie McCormick is very excited for fans to see what happens in the next phase of Amy’s journey. She spoke exclusively with What to Watch about what fans can expect in season 2.

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen is the Passionflix adaptation of Lisa Renee Jones’ bestselling novel Escaping Reality. It stars McCormick (Christmas at Pemberley Manor) as the titular heroine Amy Bensen, a young woman whose life was turned upside down by the tragic but mysterious death of her family. She’s been on the run from an invisible threat, changing identities on the fly to stay hidden from unseen threats. Amy has been guided over the years by someone who claims to be on her side and wants to keep her safe from the people who killed her family.

Casey King ( Star Trek: Picard ) plays Liam Sharp, the reclusive billionaire architect who falls head over heels for Amy and will do anything to protect her. Given Amy’s history, though, she’s rightfully wary of everyone who tries to get close to her, even Liam. Season 1 concluded with Amy running from Liam after overhearing a conversation he was having with someone about her, leading her to wonder if she ever should have trusted him in the first place.

In season 2, Amy is on the run and she has even more reason to wonder who she can trust.

McCormick told What to Watch about how “excited” she is for the new season: “Season 1 ended on quite the cliffhanger for Amy. I’m excited for everyone to get to see her strength and grit in season 2. She begins taking real agency over her life and demanding answers. Our director Stacia [Crawford] and cinematographer Robert [Vardaros] also made this season look so gorgeous and dynamic — especially the diner scene. We have a lot more twists and turns waiting for everyone!”

You can take a look at McCormick in the diner scene she referred to in the two Passionflix Instagram posts below:

The Secret Life of Amy Bensen season 1 is available to stream now on Passionflix.