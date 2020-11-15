The Stand on CBS All Access: The Prophet vs. the Dark Man

Forgetting for the moment that Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgård are actors and Mother Abigail and Randall Flagg are characters in Stephen King's The Stand — can you think of two people you'd rather see go head to head in a battle for humanity?

That's the latest teaser from the latest iteration of The Stand, which will premiere on CBS All Access on Dec. 17.

If you've somehow missed the most epic of all of King's works, The Stand tells the story of a plague that sweeps across the world, leaving survivors to try to piece things back together. Two leaders emerge from the apocalypse — Mother Abigail, who comes comes to people in their dreams and beckons them to Boulder, Colo. And then there's Randall Flagg — the Dark Man, the Walking Dude. The devil.

They're the ones truly doing battle; the rest of us are just pawns in that game.

Here's the official synopsis from CBS All Access:

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg, the Dark Man.

Following the premiere on Dec. 17, new episodes of The Stand will drop weekly. Along with Goldberg, The Stand stars James Marsden, Odessa Young, Amber Heard, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Greg Kinnear, Irene Bedard, Nat Wolff, Eion Bailey, Heather Graham, Katherine McNamara, Fiona Dourif, Natalie Martinez, Hamish Lanklater and Daniel Sunjata.

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and includes much of the ViacomCBS library, as well as new exclusives like Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and The Twilight Zone. It's supported by advertising, too, but you can get rid of most ads for another $4 a month. CBS All Access is available on most every major hardware platform, including Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android, and web browsers.