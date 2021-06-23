The 'Turner & Hooch' reboot series gets its first trailer

In 1989, one of the greatest actors of our generation teamed up with one of the greatest crime-fighting canines to ever grace the screen. The result was the classic Turner & Hooch.

And because everything old is new again, the buddy cop film is getting the Disney+ series treatment with a new Turner & Hooch on July 21.

The first trailer for the new Turner & Hooch sees a familiar format. Dogue De Bordeaux. Dark-haired dude. And a woman (or two) to bring them all together.

It's a little early to see if not-Tom Hanks (the new Scott Turner — son of Hanks' Det. Scott Turner — is played by Josh Peck) has the same kind of chemistry that Hanks had with Hooch (played by a Mastiff named Beasley). Or if the writing's going to bring anything worthwhile.

But given the track record of Disney+ so far and the success of other 1980s reboots like The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, we're going to give it the benefit of the doubt.

Disney+ is available for $7.99 a month or $7.99 a year. That'll get you all things Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, National Geographic — and, of course, Disney. But if you're really serious about things, you'll want to check out the Disney Bundle. That gets you Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+, all for $13.99 a month. That's three streaming services for what amounts to the price of two.

Or to go one better, you can add in Hulu With Live TV. That'll run $72.99 a month, or just $7 a month more than Hulu With Live TV on its own — and that's a deal that's tough to beat.