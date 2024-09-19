The ultimate comfort TV show returns to Netflix on September 27 and I couldn't be more excited

The long wait to return to the white tent is almost over, as Netflix has officially announced that The Great British Baking Show 2024 is going to start releasing its latest batch of episodes on Friday, September 27. This is just a couple of days after the show debuts in the UK (known as The Great British Bake Off in its home country).

Personally, this is exciting news as The Great British Baking show has become the ultimate comfort show for me. After my fiance first sat me down to watch it shortly after we started dating, I soon got into the baking competition. It sees 12 of the UK's best amateur bakers compete (but in the friendliest way possible) by crafting delicious and intricate treats for judges Paul Hollywood (whose famous Hollywood handshake is the desire of all the bakers) and Prue Leith. Throw in some comedy bits from Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond, and this has become a great way to decompress on Fridays after a long week. The Great American Baking Show on The Roku Channel is a nice alternative in the spring/summer, but the British version is without question the main event.

We have a more in-depth look at The Great British Baking Show 2024 cast that you can read, but the official list of amateur bakers participating in the show this year are Andy, Christiaan, Dylan, Georgie, Gill, Hazel, Illiyin, Jeff, John, Mike, Nelly and Sumayah. You can also get a sneak peek at the group with the official Netflix trailer for The Great British Baking Show 2024:

The Great British Baking Show: Collection 12 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you want to try it out for yourself with this new season, you must be a Netflix subscriber. The good news is that there are multiple Netflix plans available to fit your budget, including an ad-supported tier.

Once this latest collection of The Great British Baking Show premieres on Netflix, there will be eight different seasons available on the streamer: from season 5 to this current one, season 12.

There is more Baking Show-related content on Netflix. In addition to the regular Baking Show seasons, the annual The Great British Baking Show Holidays debuts on Netflix annually; there's also The Great British Baking Show Professionals, which as the title infers sees professional bakers concoct incredible desserts, and The Great British Baking Show Juniors, which sees kids try their baking skills in the tent.

