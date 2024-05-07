The Great American Baking Show season 2: release date, hosts, trailer and everything we know about the baking competition

The Great British Baking Show (aka The Great British Bake Off) is a classic program on both sides of the Atlantic, but like many shows that originated in the UK, the US has produced its own version, which is why we have The Great American Baking Show on The Roku Channel. But the two series work in harmony, like lemon and ricotta, as The Great American Baking Show season 2 returns to the iconic white tent and features the legendary Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

While Netflix has The Great British Baking Show on its platform for US viewers, The Great American Baking Show has become a franchise for The Roku Channel. The free streamer not only airs the normal version of the show with talented amateur bakers from across the US, but also has done a handful of specials, like The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday.

To find out when the new season of The Great American Baking Show is coming to your TV and who all is going to be in it, read on below.

The Roku Channel is premiering The Great American Baking Show season 2 on its streaming platform on Friday, May 24. Last season, all episodes of the competition show were released simultaneously, but it is not clear at this time if that is going to be the case for season 2 or if they'll receive a weekly rollout. Until specified otherwise, we'd guess Roku will stick with its all at once release strategy.

The great thing is that you don't need to sign up for anything to watch The Roku Channel, as it is a free streaming platform. However, in order to access The Roku Channel directly on your TV you need at least one of the following: a Roku streaming device, a compatible Samsung Smart TV or a compatible Amazon Fire TV device. You can also watch the show directly on TheRokuChannel.com or the Roku mobile app.

The Roku Channel is available in the US, UK and Canada.

The Great American Baking Show season 2 hosts

Handling hosting duties for The Great American Baking Show are Zach Cherry & Casey Wilson.

Cherry, who is best known for his roles on Severance and Fallout, has hosted on both seasons of The Great American Baking Show on The Roku Channel.

Wilson (Gone Girl, Physical) replaces former host Ellie Kemper. Wilson already made her debut as the new host with The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023 special.

The Great American Baking Show season 2 judges

Returning as the judges for The Great American Baking Show season 2 are Baking Show staples Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith.

Hollywood, who was the head baker at multiple British and international hotels before he became a renowned cookbook author and TV/media personality, has been a judge on The Great British Baking Show since it began and has judged on multiple seasons of The Great American Baking Show, including the first two of the series on The Roku Channel.

Leith has been Hollywood's fellow judge on The Great British Baking Show since season 8 and made her debut as a judge on The Great American Baking Show in season 1 on The Roku Channel. Leith began her career as a party and event caterer before opening her own Michelin-starred restaurant. She has also opened a cooking school and written cooking books and novels in addition to becoming a TV personality.

The Great American Baking Show season 2 contestants

The Roku Channel has not officially shared the list of contestants for The Great American Baking Show season 2, but People provided some of the names. They are:

Chris Curcucu from Summerland, Calif.

Brad Gessner from Youngstown, Ohio

Mackenzie Rubish from Fallbrook, Calif.

Ronald “RJ” Winer from Chico, Calif.

Nicole Aufderhar from Walker, Minn.

Ruoyun Zheng from San Francisco, Calif.

Victoria Walters from Philadelphia, Penn.

Jennifer Reyes from New York, NY

The Great American Baking Show season 2 trailer

Watch the trailer for The Great American Baking show right here: