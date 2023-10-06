The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023 — release date and everything we know about the special event

If you’re someone who enjoys hearing the phrase “no soggy bottoms” or watching renowned baker Paul Hollywood issue one of his highly sought-after handshakes to an amateur baker, then you’ll be glad to know The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023 is on the way.

Like last year, the special spinoff series of The Great British Bake Off once again welcomes novice celebrity bakers as they compete under the now legendary big white tent. While Hollywood and Prue Leith are back on board as the judges and Zach Cherry returns as a co-host, there will be a new co-host beside Cherry in the 2023 installment of the series.

So who is taking over the position previously held by former co-host Ellie Kemper (Happiness for Beginners), and when can you expect to again see stars utilizing the oven in some high-stakes baking?

Here’s everything we know about The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023 premieres on The Roku Channel on Friday, November 10. The Roku Channel is a built-in feature in Roku devices in the US. Those with such devices can simply start streaming the series when it airs.

If you don’t have a Roku device, you can still watch the special for free by heading over to The Roku Channel website .

Would-be viewers in the UK can anticipate watching the new installment of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday by utilizing The Roku Channel via a Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV or NOW TV device.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023 trailer

A trailer for this year’s show has not yet been released. However, once an official clip becomes available, we’ll have it for you here.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday premise

Similar to The Great British Bake Off, the contestants in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday are presented with a series of baking challenges. These celebs will do their best to meet the high expectations of the judges with their baked goods. With each challenge, a celeb will be eliminated from the competition until one is left to be crowned this year’s winner.

(Image credit: The Roku Channel )

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023 contestants

As of publication, the contestants had yet to be announced. Once we officially know who’s joining the cast as competitors, we’ll pass along the update.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023 judges

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back as the show’s judges. Together, these two have become fixtures in the Great British Bake Off franchise. They recently hosted The Great American Baking Show on Roku 2023 and are currently tasting a plethora of cakes, biscuits and pies on The Great British Bake Off 2023.

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday 2023 hosts

Zach Cherry is back to co-host the event. Cherry is a familiar face from Severance, while his voice can be heard in Duncanville as Wolf.

Joining him this year as his partner in hosting is Casey Wilson. She is quite the comedic actress who is instantly recognizable for her work in projects like Happy Endings, Bride Wars, History of the World: Part II, Grace & Frankie and Black Monday.