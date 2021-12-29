The ULTIMATE 'EastEnders' Christmas quiz

EastEnders always saves the best storyline twists for Christmas - leaving us on the edge of our seats as we tuck into our turkey sandwiches.

But while the festive season in Walford is far from merry and bright, Christmas wouldn't be the same without some high octane drama and scandal.

Test your soap knowledge with our 'EastEnders' Christmas quiz...

An 'EastEnders' Christmas is usually like no other (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC / Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp)

Over the years we have been treated to some of the most jaw-dropping revelations, heartbreaking deaths and dramatic births... but how many iconic episodes can you remember?

We're here to test your knowledge about the biggest moments in Walford Christmases gone by... how many of these can you answer correctly?

Questions:

1. Whose affair was infamously revealed by DVD on Christmas Day 2007?

2. Which villain was bashed over the head with the Queen Victoria bust and killed on Christmas Day 2009?

3. Who got served divorce papers on Christmas Day 1986?

4. Which Walford legend died under the Albert Square's Christmas tree in 2006?

5. Which young Mitchell died in hospital after a shock hit and run by Martin Fowler in 1998?

6. Christmas Day 2014 saw Mick discover Dean had raped Linda, but what other Carter secret was also revealed that day?

7. Who did Frank Butcher run down outside the Queen Vic on New Year's Eve 1998?

8. Which of Ian Beale's many brides did he marry on New Year's Eve at the turn of the millennium?

9. Which of Sharon's love interests was killed on Johnny Allen's orders on New Year's Eve 2005?

10. Which year did Kat and Alfie first get married on Christmas Day?

11. What did Sean Slater find hidden inside a Christmas cracker in 2008 that changed his life forever?

Mick has had some turbulent festive celebrations over the years (Picture: BBC)

12. Which year did the infamous baby swap storyline air at New Year?

13. Which of Max Branning's children died after falling off the roof of The Vic on Christmas Day in 2017?

14. Who did Little Mo infamously whack round the head with an iron at New Year in 2001?

15. What was the name of the baby that Cindy Beale gave birth to over the festive season in 1989, who didn't belong to husband Ian?

16. Which year did Frank Butcher make his long-awaited return to Albert Square, only to find Pat shacked up with car dealer Roy?

17. Which now-legendary family arrived to take over The Vic in 2013?

18. Which Branning brother died dramatically of a heart attack in the street on Christmas Day 2012?

19. Which of her children did Bianca give birth to in The Vic on Christmas Day 1998?

20. How did Ronnie and Roxy die on New Year's Day in 2017?

Christmas is usually far from merry in Walford (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC / Dan Goldsmith)

Answers:

1. Stacey and Max

2. Archie Mitchell

3. Angie Watts

4. Pauline Fowler

5. Jamie Mitchell

6. That Dean was also Mick's brother

7. Tiffany Mitchell

8. Melanie Owen (Or Melanie Healy as she was known at the time)

9. Dennis Rickman

10. 2003

Kat and Alfie have been at the centre of many Christmas storylines (Picture: BBC) (Image credit: BBC)

11. DNA results telling him he wasn't Any's dad

12. 2010

13. Abi Branning... not to be confused with Bradley Branning, who also fell from the roof of the pub in the soap's 25th anniversary in 2010.

14. Her abusive husband Trevor

15. Steven Beale

16. 1995

17. The Carters

18. Derek Branning

19. Liam Butcher

20. They both drowned in a swimming pool on Ronnie's wedding day to Jack Branning