The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam punches Billy, but Billy has the last laugh?

Longtime fans of The Young and the Restless know that the bad blood between Adam (Mark Grossman) and Billy (Jason Thompson) goes way back. At first, Billy didn’t care for Adam because of the relationship Adam had with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Then, when Adam ran over Billy’s daughter Delia in a complete accident, the Abbott heir grew to despise the Newman heir. At one point, Billy even tried to kill Adam because of what happened to Delia.

It certainly didn’t help improve their relationship when years ago, Billy and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) were in a relationship and Chelsea cheated on Billy with Adam. With Chelsea cheating on Billy with Adam again a few months ago, in a moment that has felt like deja vu, Billy’s disdain for Adam has reached a fever pitch, which explodes in The Young and the Restless episode airing on September 23.

In the episode, Billy confronts Adam at Society after seeing Chelsea storm out of the restaurant. Billy aggressively asks Adam what he said to Chelsea, and Adam nonchalantly responds, "Back off, okay. My conversations with Chelsea are none of your business."

Billy doubles down and snaps back, "No, you harass her in public like that, you’re d*mn straight I’m gonna make it my business." The two go back and forth until Adam attempts to walk off. That’s when Billy grabs Adam’s arm, and Adam turns and punches Billy in the face, sending him flying into tables, with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) watching aghast. The punch would have made Victor (Eric Braeden) quite proud.

Before an all-out brawl can ensue, Phyllis steps in and breaks things up, sending both men to go their separate ways. However, something tells us this increased tension between the two won’t end there.

Prior to the punch heard around the world, Phyllis was actually talking to Billy about his breakup with Chelsea. She advocated that Billy not be so quick to call it quits and to realize that Chelsea made a mistake with Adam but loves Billy. In turn, the new Abbott-Chancellor COO pushed Billy to realize that he obviously cares for Chelsea.

While that conversation was going on, Adam was actually talking to Chelsea about his true feelings. He bluntly confessed that he’s thought about reuniting with her. However, this confession did nothing short of infuriate Chelsea which is why she stormed out of Society in the first place. She claimed she and Adam would never get back together.

With all that being said, we can imagine that Adam will launch a full-court press in trying to get Chelsea to change her mind. However, with Phyllis’ nudge, we can also see Billy letting go of his hurt and telling Chelsea he wants to reconcile, which she’d likely agree to. Seeing Chelsea and Billy together again would no doubt annoy Adam, as Billy would get the woman Adam loves (well the other woman, as he also professed to love Sally [Courtney Hope] like a week ago).

But let’s say Billy’s victory doesn’t stop there. We recently pitched the theory that Sally could soon discover she’s pregnant with Adam. However, wanting nothing more to do with Adam, she goes to Billy and attempts to sway him into helping convince people that he’s the father. Considering how much he loathes Adam, Billy agrees, sticking it to Adam in the worst possible way. However, if Billy reunites with Chelsea, would he tell her the truth about Sally’s baby? We don’t think so.

We can picture a scenario where Billy and Sally pretend they had a one-night stand shortly after hearing about Adam and Chelsea’s night in Baltimore. Chelsea probably wouldn’t be happy to hear about the pair sleeping together, but would likely be willing to move on with Billy knowing what she did. However, Billy and Sally would be holding onto a very explosive secret.

Now we’ll be the first to admit that this hypothetical is wild. But it also has all the workings of great soapy drama. If Adam discovers that Sally is pregnant, he’d be highly suspicious of Billy being the father. He may do some digging to prove that Sally is lying which could get messy. Or, he could wind up accepting Sally’s word that Billy is the father, and be more emboldened to pursue things with Chelsea, thinking Billy and Chelsea have a Sally-sized crack in their relationship. After all, Adam does want to reunite his family with Chelsea and Connor (Judah Mackey).

Oh and can you imagine the chaos that unleashes upon Genoa City with Sally and Billy holding such a secret? There would be so much speculation about who would discover the truth, and built up anticipation around when Adam would learn of it. Would Chelsea learn the truth and tell Adam? Or would a medical emergency arise with the baby that requires Adam’s help and by default leads to him discovering he has a new child?

You better believe we’ll be watching to see if even one of our theories here proves true.