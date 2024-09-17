The Young and the Restless spoilers: Connor pushes Adam and Chelsea together, but a surprise pregnancy threatens the reunion?

Now that the truth is out on The Young and the Restless, and both Billy (Jason Thompson) and Sally (Courtney Hope) know about the Baltimore cheating scandal, Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) find themselves scrambling about what to do next. Sure, Adam knows he has to run Newman Media and Chelsea has a job at Marchetti, and they both need to focus on Connor, but romantically the duo is a bit dazed and confused.

Adam desperately wants to fix things with Sally. But as Connor confirms in The Young and the Restless episode airing on September 17 in a dinner with his dad, Sally has moved out of Adam’s condo signaling things are over for the couple. Over with Chelsea, she visits Billy at Abbott-Chancellor in the same episode with apology/appreciation oatmeal raisin cookies, hoping to make some headway in him forgiving her. Unfortunately for her, he’s not interested in patching things up as he can’t move past the fact that she cheated with Adam of all people.

By the episode’s end, Chelsea joins Adam and Connor, and that’s when Connor makes a very interesting comment. He states, "I like Sally. And I like Billy. But what I like even better is you two and me together, as a family."

As if that’s not interesting enough, after Chelsea interrupts with an, "Oh sweetheart," Connor makes the bold statement, "You may not be ready to admit it to yourselves or to each other, but I think you both like it better too." Adam and Chelsea are literally left speechless.

Judah Mackey, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With those words floating around in the atmosphere, we have to note that months ago, we predicted that an Adam and Chelsea reconciliation was on the horizon. The two have way too much history for their night in Baltimore to boil down to a one-time fling. Since Billy and Sally seem to be out of the picture, they now have a chance to explore things and rekindle their relationship. Adam and Chelsea should feel the extra nudge to get over past misdeeds as their son calls out what they know deep down — they still love each other.

However, given that this is a daytime soap, if Adam and Chelsea reunite, we don’t expect them to have smooth sailing ahead. In fact, we can imagine some rough waters for the two in the form of a pregnancy.

It’s been a while since The Young and the Restless has seen a pregnancy, and we think now would be a great time for someone to get some baby news, mainly Sally. Her discovering she’s pregnant could cause quite the firestorm in Genoa City, especially if she’s pregnant with Adam’s baby. There are a number of potential dramatic storylines that could arise.

Courtney Hope, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

For example, let’s say Sally discovers she’s pregnant as Adam and Chelsea decide to give romance another chance. Chelsea could find herself quickly becoming jealous of Sally if she notices a growing bond between the two parents-to-be. Fans will recall that Sally and Adam previously lost a child, baby Ava, so a new pregnancy could bring up a lot of emotions and bring them closer together.

Pivoting in this baby scenario, we can also picture Sally finding out she’s carrying Adam’s child, but still hurt by his betrayal and seeing him as toxic, she opts not to tell him. Instead, she goes to Billy and tells him she’s pregnant and needs his help to keep this child away from Adam. Understanding her concerns about the Newman and still angry with him for wrecking his relationship with Chelsea, Billy then agrees to pretend to be the father of Sally’s baby. That’s the kind of juicy storyline that could drag on for a few months, but when the truth finally came out, talk about the fireworks.

In this latter hypothetical, a potential Chelsea and Adam reunion could still take a hit, because as of now, Chelsea is the mother of Adam’s only living child (sans the whole Christian Newman situation). She currently feels a greater bond with him no doubt because of that fact, but will that bond weaken if Adam co-parents with Sally, a woman he’s begged to be with more than once?

At this time, we can’t be certain that the birth of a new Newman is in the future, but we are definitely intrigued by the idea.