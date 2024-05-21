The Young and the Restless spoilers: Adam and Chelsea reunite and Sally drifts toward Billy?

For many fans of The Young and the Restless, it’s been hard to watch Connor Newman (Judah Mackey) continue to struggle with OCD. His story becomes even more heartbreaking in the episode airing on May 21, when he hops on a video call with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan).

During the call, he essentially apologizes to his parents for having OCD and suspects their lives would be easier without him in it. Of course, their son's words simply gut the duo, who do all they can to reassure him that they love him unconditionally and are better people for knowing him. Connor takes in what they’re saying, but we can’t help but feel he’ll need a lot more reassurance from them in the days ahead.

Now throughout this process of helping Connor, we’ve noticed that Adam and Chelsea have become increasingly more amicable with one another and have shared a number of tears and hugs. Considering where these two started in their journey to help Connor, which was bickering and at each other’s throats, this is a vast improvement for the exes.

Jason Thompson and Melissa Claire Egan, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

Adam and Chelsea have grown to lean on each other more, and it appears that they have not been as reliant on their respective partners, Sally (Courtney Hope) and Billy (Jason Thompson). As a matter of fact, we’d venture to say that in the last few weeks, Chelsea and Billy have not been spotted on screen together nearly as much as Chelsea and Adam. While one could argue that Billy is giving her space to help her son, and the Abbott heir is busy these days trying to take over Chancellor-Winters, the more time the pair spends apart has us concerned for their longevity.

Now Sally and Adam have been a bit more diligent in spending time together. Plus, he literally begged Sally for months to reconcile with him, claiming she makes him a better person and sees him like no one else does. However, before Sally stepped foot into Genoa City, Chelsea was the love of Adam’s life (yes, even over Sharon [Sharon Case]). That kind of love doesn’t disappear into thin air and could bubble up in times of crisis, which Connor’s mental health is.

Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman, The Young and the Restless (Image credit: CBS)

With all that being said, we can see a scenario in which Chelsea and Adam continue to strengthen their emotional connection, and then during one close encounter, the two give into what’s familiar and share a passionate night together. While they both may immediately regret their decision and write it off as a one-night stand, they could find themselves increasingly drawn to each other, especially if they think reuniting could help their son.

As far as Sally and Billy are concerned, in good soapy fashion, the pair could become the last to know that their partners cheated on them. However, when they find out in this hypothetical, it’s possible these two could attempt to drink their feelings away at the Athletic Club and then give into a drunken night of passion themselves. Could they then become the new romantic pair in Genoa City, #Silly. If nothing else, their couple’s hashtag would create a lot of fun for The Young and the Restless fans on social media.

New episodes of The Young and the Restless air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream on Paramount Plus the next day.